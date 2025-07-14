Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Air India chief says crash report opens new questions, no conclusions yet

The initial report, released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday, pointed to confusion in the cockpit shortly before the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed.

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A PRELIMINARY report into last month's Air India plane crash that killed 260 people has raised further questions, and the investigation is still ongoing, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The initial report, released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday, pointed to confusion in the cockpit shortly before the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed.

In a staff memo reviewed by Reuters, Wilson wrote: “The report had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions.”

He added: “The preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over.”

No mechanical faults found

The memo noted that the report found no mechanical or maintenance faults, and confirmed all required maintenance had been completed.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was flying from Ahmedabad to London when it began losing thrust shortly after takeoff. Of the 242 people on board, all but one died. Nineteen people on the ground were also killed.

According to the AAIB report, one pilot asked the other in the final moments of the flight why he had cut off the fuel.

“The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the report said. It noted that the fuel cutoff switches for engine two flipped almost simultaneously, but did not specify how.

The report did not suggest any immediate action for Boeing or GE, which supplied the aircraft’s engines.

Pilot body rejects early conclusions

ALPA India, which represents Indian pilots at the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations, rejected any presumption of pilot error and called for a “fair, fact-based inquiry”.

Campbell Wilson added in his memo: “The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status.”

The flight’s commanding pilot was 56-year-old Sumeet Sabharwal, who had logged 15,638 total flying hours and was also an Air India instructor, according to the Indian government. His co-pilot, Clive Kunder, 32, had 3,403 hours of experience.

Air India faces broader scrutiny

Following the crash, Air India has come under increased scrutiny on multiple fronts.

On July 4, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it would investigate Air India Express, the airline’s budget unit, after a Reuters report revealed it had failed to promptly replace engine parts on an Airbus A320 as mandated and falsified records to indicate compliance.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ahmedabadair indiaair india crashair india crash probe

Related News

england-india-lords-getty
Editorial

Jadeja's valiant effort falls short as England win thriller at Lord’s

Deepika Padukone
Entertainment

13 years later, Veronica still stands out: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone’s 'Cocktail' character broke Bollywood’s mould

Tata-Steel
Business

Tata Group begins construction of new Electric Arc Furnace in Port Talbot

More For You

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

Air India crash probe finds fuel to engines was cut off before impact

Highlights

 
     
  • Fuel to both engines of the Air India flight was cut off seconds before the crash
    •  
  • A pilot was heard questioning the other over the cut-off; both denied initiating it.
    •  
  • The Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.
    •  
  • Investigators are focusing on fuel switch movement; full analysis may take months.

FUEL control switches to both engines of the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff were moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position seconds before the crash, according to a preliminary investigation report released early Saturday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chinese vessel tracked in Bay of Bengal after disabling identification system

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have consistently reported Chinese research vessel presence. (Representational image: Getty Images)

Chinese vessel tracked in Bay of Bengal after disabling identification system

A Chinese research vessel was detected operating in the Bay of Bengal near Indian waters while attempting to conceal its presence by disabling its Automatic Identification System (AIS), according to a report by The Economic Times, citing French maritime intelligence firm Unseenlabs.

The French company conducted a 16-day satellite-based survey tracking ships through radio frequency emissions. It monitored 1,897 vessels, with 9.6 per cent showing no AIS activity, indicating attempts to avoid detection. The survey raised concerns amid increased Chinese activity in the region.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan rejects claim of China’s role in border clash

Asim Munir

Pakistan rejects claim of China’s role in border clash

PAKISTAN’S army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday (7) rejected Delhi’s allegation that his military received active support from longtime ally China in its conflict with India in May.

The Indian Army’s deputy chief, Lieutenant General Rahul Singh, said last week that China gave Islamabad “live inputs” on key Indian positions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi courts Latin nations to expand trade relations

Christine Kangaloo awards Narendra Modi with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago last Friday (4)

Modi courts Latin nations to expand trade relations

INDIA’S prime minister, Narendra Modi met Argentine president Javier Milei in Buenos Aires last Saturday (5), urging the expansion of New Delhi’s preferential trade deal with South America’s Mercosur bloc.

The bilateral talks with Milei were the latest in Modi’s whistle-stop diplomatic tour culminating in the summit of Brics emerging economies which began last Sunday (6) in Brazil.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sheikh Hasina

Hasina left for India at the end of the student-led protests and has not returned to Dhaka, where her trial for alleged crimes against humanity began on June 1. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Leaked audio suggests Hasina ordered use of force during 2024 protests

SOME leaked audio recordings suggest Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently on trial in absentia, ordered a deadly crackdown on protests last year.

According to the United Nations, up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024 when Hasina's government cracked down on demonstrators during an attempt to stay in power.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc