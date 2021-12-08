Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Monali Thakur begins filming Dukaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned singer Monali Thakur has started shooting for an upcoming Hindi film, titled Dukaan. Thakur, who made her acting debut with the 2007 film Krishnakanter Will, won rave reviews for her powerful performance in Nagesh Kukunoor’s 2014 film Lakshmi.

She was also seen in a special appearance as a Kashmiri girl in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2014 film PK. Thakur has also played a cameo role in Aamir Khan Productions’ award-winning film Secret Superstar (2017).

Dukaan marks the directorial debut of well-known screenwriters Siddharth-Garima. The duo has several successful films to their credit, including Kabir Singh (2019), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013).

A source close to the project tells an Indian publication, “Monali started shooting for the film in Gujarat on Wednesday and is excited to play the lead in Dukaan.”

Actor Sohum Majumdar, known for Kabir Singh and the recently released film Dhamaka (2021), also plays an important role in Dukaan. More details on the upcoming project are expected to arrive in the next few days.

Monali Thakur has sung a number of hits ever since beginning her singing career. Some of her most popular songs include “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and “Sawaar Loon” from Lootera (2013). She won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage”.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

