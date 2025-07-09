Skip to content
 
Raynor Winn calls Salt Path scandal claims 'highly misleading' amid backlash

The Salt Path, has strongly denied accusations

Raynor Winn

The controversy, now widely referred to as The Salt Path scandal

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 09, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • The Salt Path author Raynor Winn calls media claims “highly misleading”
  • Allegations published in The Observer raise doubts about key memoir details
  • PSPA charity ends relationship with Winn and her husband Moth
  • Winn pulls out of Saltlines tour but is still scheduled for literary events

Author rejects claims as legal advice sought

Raynor Winn, the author of the best-selling memoir The Salt Path, has strongly denied accusations that parts of her book are fabricated, describing recent media coverage as “highly misleading” and confirming that she and her husband are taking legal advice.

The controversy, now widely referred to as The Salt Path scandal, follows an Observer report that disputes aspects of the memoir’s central narrative, including the timeline and medical diagnosis that prompted the journey at the heart of the book.

Winn has previously said that the story is based on detailed notes taken during a 630-mile walk along the South West Coast Path, undertaken after the couple lost their farm and Moth, her husband, was diagnosed with the neurological condition Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).

Memoir defended as a “true story”

In a statement to Sky News, Winn said: “The Salt Path lays bare the physical and spiritual journey Moth and I shared, an experience that transformed us completely and altered the course of our lives. This is the true story of our journey.”

She added that, due to legal advice, the couple would not be making further public comment at this time.

PSPA severs ties over unanswered questions

In response to the media coverage, the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA), which supports individuals affected by CBD and similar conditions, confirmed it had “terminated” its relationship with Raynor and Moth.

In a message to its supporters, the charity said: “Many questions currently remain unanswered,” referencing the uncertainty raised by The Salt Path scandal and the need for clarity.

Tour appearances cancelled

Winn had been due to appear throughout the summer as part of Saltlines, a spoken-word and music collaboration with the Gigspanner Big Band. However, the band announced via social media that she would no longer take part in the tour.

Despite this, she remains listed for several upcoming events including literary festivals, creative writing courses, and author Q&As.

A publishing success and a film adaptation

Since its publication in 2018, The Salt Path has sold over a million copies worldwide and spent almost two years on The Sunday Times bestseller list. It is described by publisher Penguin as “an unflinchingly honest, inspiring and life-affirming true story.”

The memoir is the first in a planned series of four books centred on nature, walking, and overcoming adversity. The fourth instalment is due to be released in October 2025.

In 2023, a film adaptation starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs was shot across various UK coastal regions and released earlier this year.

Film companies respond to controversy

The producers of the film, Number 9 Films and Shadowplay Features, issued a statement distancing the production from the allegations. “The allegations made in The Observer relate to the book and are a matter for the author Raynor Winn,” they said. “We have passed any correspondence relating to the article to Raynor and her agent.”

They added that no claims had been raised at the time of optioning or during production and that standard due diligence was undertaken before adapting the memoir.

Actor Jason Isaacs, who plays Moth in the film, previously told Sky News he had spoken with the couple before filming and described them as “humble” and uninterested in seeking the spotlight. He also called the film “a true, beautiful, real-life love story” and hoped it would encourage empathy toward homeless people.

Publisher contacted for comment

Sky News has contacted Penguin, which published The Salt Path as well as two of Winn’s follow-up works, for comment regarding the allegations now being described as part of The Salt Path scandal.

Jasbinder Bilan

Jasbinder Bilan

Jasbinder Bilan’s journey of heart and heritage: From Himalayan tales to global acclaim

When Jasbinder Bilan first paused her teaching career to pursue a creative writing degree, she had no idea it would lead to a life-changing breakthrough. What began as a leap of faith became a journey filled with hope, rejection and ultimately triumph. Inspired by her beloved grandmother and her Indian roots, Bilan poured her soul into her debut manuscript Song of the Mountain. Though the publishing world was not immediately ready for her story, perseverance paid off when she won the 2016 Times Chicken House Prize, launching her celebrated writing career. Now, following the success of her Costa Award-winning Asha and the Spirit Bird, Bilan returns with a powerful new historical adventure, Naeli and the Secret Song. In this exclusive interview, she speaks about the emotional inspiration behind the book, her love for young readers and the importance of believing in your voice — no matter how long it takes to be heard.

What first connected you to writing?
It was stories more than writing that were my first love. My grandmother, Majee, was the storyteller in our house and it was those bonding moments that sparked my love for creating my own stories. She told me lots of Indian folk tales at bedtime, but she also shared stories of our life in India on the farm near the foothills of the Himalaya. So, I grew up feeling connected to a place that I then filled with my imagination. As a little girl I loved drawing and writing, and always wanted to be a writer, but it took me a long time to make that dream come true.

Keep ReadingShow less
K Anis Ahmed

K Anis Ahmed’s new novel Carnivore is as imaginative as it is provocative

AMG

K Anis Ahmed’s 'Carnivore' serves up satire, class war and moral rot

From the blood-soaked backstreets of Dhaka to the polished kitchens of Manhattan’s elite, K Anis Ahmed’s new novel Carnivore is as imaginative as it is provocative. A satirical thriller steeped in class tension, culinary obsession and primal survival, Carnivore follows Kash, a Bangladeshi immigrant-turned-chef who launches a high-end restaurant serving exotic meats – only to become embroiled in a sinister world of appetite and ambition.

But this is no simple tale of knives and recipes. Ahmed – a seasoned journalist, publisher, and president of PEN Bangladesh – brings a sharp eye to the grotesqueries of power and privilege. In this exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, he speaks about his passion for food, the moral murkiness of his characters, and why even the most ordinary people can spiral into extraordinary darkness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tawseef Khan

Based on Khan’s lifelong proximity to immigration law

Instagram/ itsmetawseef

Tawseef Khan brings together justice and fiction in his powerful debut novel

Tawseef Khan is a qualified immigration solicitor and academic who made his literary debut with the acclaimed non-fiction book Muslim, Actually. His first novel Determination, originally published in 2024 and now available in paperback, brings his legal and creative worlds together in a powerful, emotionally rich story.

Set in a Manchester law firm, Determination follows Jamila, a 29-year-old immigration solicitor juggling frantic client calls, family expectations and her own wellbeing. Based on Khan’s lifelong proximity to immigration law, including his father starting a practice from their living room, the novel explores the human cost of a broken system with compassion, wit and clarity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prabhu Ram storyteller

His debut novel, Nectar on the Seven Hills – The Pure Seed

Om Books International

Prabhu Ram: Banker by day, storyteller of myths by night

By day, Prabhu Ram is a senior executive at a top investment bank in London. But when the suit comes off, another world unfurls – one filled with ancient sutras, secret societies, forgotten kingdoms and cosmic adventure.

His debut novel, Nectar on the Seven Hills – The Pure Seed, is a bold, genre-blending odyssey that bridges the sacred and cinematic, the mystical and the modern.

Keep ReadingShow less
London's Jaipur Literature Festival seeks to ‘build bridges between cultures’

William Dalrymple with his artist wife Olivia Fraser

London's Jaipur Literature Festival seeks to ‘build bridges between cultures’

EASTERN EYE is supporting this year’s Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) at the British Library next Friday (13) to Sunday (15) as its media partner.

“We are happy to do so as we aim to be ‘the voice of British Asians’, as we say on our masthead,” said Shailesh Solanki, executive editor of the newspaper.

Keep ReadingShow less
