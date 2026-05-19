Saba Salman explores the deadly intersection of race and disability

In Double Discrimination, award-winning journalist Saba Salman delivers a searing exposé on a scandal hidden in plain sight: the intersection of racism and ableism. While the UK has begun to grapple with institutional racism and disability rights as separate issues, Salman’s passionate writing reveals a compounding and often fatal layer of marginalisation for those standing at the crossroads of both.

The narrative unfolds through the lens of Salman’s own family, spotlighting the life of her younger sister, Raana. This personal connection transforms the book into a moving journey, using well-crafted storytelling to bridge the gap between academic research and ancestral lived experience. Salman’s writing is particularly effective in its balance of the macro and the micro; she moves seamlessly from systemic policy failures to tender, sensory details—the scent of Indian sweets her father loved or Raana’s unique way of navigating the world. Her words are both evocative and provocative, weaving her sister’s "counterstories" with rigorous investigation to challenge a status quo that has long ignored those at this intersection.

What makes this work stand out is Salman’s nuanced use of intersectionality. She illustrates how discrimination is a layered reality where medical systems overlook specific needs due to unconscious bias, and mainstream disability activism is often hindered by a lack of diversity. Furthermore, she explores how cultural taboos within minority communities can create internal stigma, resulting in a double-edged sword of isolation.

The cover of Salman's book LinkedIn - Saba Salman

The timing of this book is critical. Against a backdrop of increasing global polarisation, Salman highlights a shocking scarcity of data, arguing that the lack of official records reflects a systemic failure to protect those most at risk. She reveals a "national scandal" where people of colour with learning disabilities are marginalised even within the debates meant to support them, facing higher risks of school exclusion, over-medication, and premature death.

Ultimately, Salman does not just document tragedy; she celebrates resistance through three powerful pillars: defiance, opportunity, and possibility. From the "Bollywood beats" of activists in the Midlands to campaigners in London, she highlights the energetic resistance at the coalface. Double Discrimination is more than social commentary; it is a masterfully written primer for anyone committed to social justice. It serves as a compelling call to action, urging us to recognise our shared humanity and tune in to the voices society has stayed silent on for far too long.