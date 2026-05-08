Ahir Shah to headline Brown Sauce comedy night

COMEDIAN Ahir Shah will headline a one-night show at Theatre Royal Stratford East as part of the South Asian Heritage Month in July, organisers announced.

He will be joined by Shazia Mirza, known for her comedy on culture and identity, and Mark Silcox, who has appeared in Channel 4's Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, as well as Big Boys and Man Like Mobeen, on July 15. Brown Sauce founder Sharlin Jahan will also perform, with Preet Singh hosting.

Shah, who won the Edinburgh Comedy Award and whose stand-up show Ends became a Netflix special, will top the bill.

The show, with the theme Unity in Diversity, forms part of Theatre Royal Stratford East's south Asian Summer programme and coincides with South Asian Heritage Month, which runs throughout July. Its 2026 theme is "Unity in Diversity."

Brown Sauce has an ongoing charity partnership with the South Asian Heritage Trust, the organisation behind the month-long celebration.

Jahan said the event was "a South Asian gig during South Asian Heritage Month at the iconic Stratford East, in the most diverse borough in the UK."

Martin Willis, programming associate at Stratford East, said it was "a no-brainer" to bring Brown Sauce into the venue's summer programme.

Founded in 2021, Brown Sauce is a monthly comedy night that has featured acts including Nish Kumar, Mawaan Rizwan and Sindhu Vee. It also runs an annual comedy lab supporting emerging south Asian performers.

Tickets are available through the Theatre Royal Stratford East website.