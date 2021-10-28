Ahir Shah on all that’s significant

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
SEVENS
When: Friday, November 5
Where: Pavilion Dance South West Westover Road, Bournemouth BH1 2BU
What: An ensemble cast of UK-based Indian classical dancers and musicians will be sharing the stage in this triple bill show conceptualised and choreographed by award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE.
www.pdsw.org.uk
DEEPAVALI: THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT
When: Saturday, November 6
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: Uplifting family-friendly performances in celebration of Diwali, which showcase Bollywood, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and bhangra by some of the best British south Asian dance artists, companies, as well as community groups.
www.macbirmingham.co.uk
MEHFIL NIGHTS
When: Saturday, November 6
Where: Karamel, 4 Coburg Road, London N22 6UJ
What: A special Diwali celebration featuring Bollywood, bhajans, mantra chants and Sufi music in an acoustic intimate mehfil setting.
www.musicglue.com
USTAD NISHAT KHAN
When: Thursday, November 11
Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: The legendary sitar maestro presents evening and night ragas live in a culturally rich classical Indian concert.
www.southbankcentre.co.uk
SONU NIGAM: RAFI KISHORE AUR MAIN
When: Saturday, November 13-Sunday, November 14
Where: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter Rd, Birmingham B40 1NT & SSE Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: The popular Bollywood singer returns for a two-date UK tour, which sees him mix up his own hits with classic film songs by golden greats Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.
www.ticketmaster.co.uk
YUVA NARTAN
When: Saturday, November 13
Where: Curve Theatre, Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: An exhilarating evening of vibrant Indian classical and contemporary dance featuring several emerging and established artists, performing Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance styles.
www.curveonline.co.uk
VIJAY IYER, LINDA MAY HAN OH, TYSHAWN SOREY
When: Sunday, November 14
Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: The jazz trio made up of pianist Vijay Iyer, bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey showcase their innovative and dynamic new album UnEasy.
www.southbankcentre.co.uk
EVENTS
JO DIXON – AN INDIAN JOURNEY
When: Until Friday, November 5
Where: Zari Gallery, 73 Newman Street, London W1T 3EJ
What: Artist Jo Dixon’s collection of paintings from his recent visits to India, which reveal the dignity and depth of spirituality of a society that retains an intrinsic beauty, which is distinguished and mystical.
www.zarigallery.co.uk
HAUNTED HAVELI HALLOWEEN PARTY
When: Friday, October 29
Where: 229 LONDON, 229 Great Portland Street, London W1W 5PN
What: The annual Bombay Funkadelic Halloween party featuring DJ Shai Guy and guests spinning a spooktacular mix of Bollywood, desi beats, and club classics. There is also a dhol player and prizes for most ghoulish makeup and creative costumes.
www.bombayfunkadelic.com and www.eventbrite.com
A LIFE IN SPICE – DIWALI DINNER
When: Tuesday, November 2
Where: Cinnamon Kitchen & Anise, 9 Devonshire Square, London EC2M 4YL
What: The final event of the ‘Life in Spice’ series is dedicated to celebrating Diwali with a 12-dish menu created by acclaimed chefs.
www.eventbrite.com
BADNAAM
When: Saturday, November 6
Where: Sway Bar 61-65 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5BZ
What: First Saturday of the month residency in London’s west end. Resident
DJ Shai Guy playing Bollywood and urban desi alongside rotating special guests, such as BBC Asian Network radio presenters DJ Nish and Manara.
www.eventbrite.com
THEATRE
10 NIGHTS
When: Until November 6
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: The moving and funny new play by Shahid Iqbal Khan is the story of one man’s journey of self-discovery as he decides to take part in itikaf – sleeping and fasting in the mosque for the last 10 nights of Ramadan – as he navigates smug worshippers, shared bathrooms, and recurring thoughts of chunky chips.
www.bushtheatre.co.uk
EAST IS EAST
When: Wednesday, November 3–Saturday, November 6
Where: Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Way, Chichester PO19 6AP
What: The 25th anniversary production of Ayub Khan Din’s widely acclaimed 1970s-set comedy about children brought up by their strict Pakistani father and white English mother.
www.cft.org.uk
THE WASTE LAND & BIDROHI
When: Sunday, November 14
Where: Rich Mix Arts Centre 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA
What: A unique celebration stages a haunting theatrical performance of the two epitomic masterpieces of the 20th century, The Waste Land by T S Elliot, and Bidrohi by Kazi Nazrul Islam. This live music, spoken word and theatrical performance is directed by poet T M Ahmed Kaysher.
www.richmix.org.uk
COMEDY
PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILYFRIENDLY COMEDIAN
When: Saturday, October 30
Where: Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London W6 9QH
What: The popular comedian returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.
www.eventimapollo.com
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Sunday, October 31
Where: The Deco, Abington Square, Northampton NN1 4AE & The Y Theatre, 7 East St, Leicester LE1 6EY
What: The stand-up tour continues with two events featuring four comedy talents at each venue delivering plenty of laughs. Full line-ups available on the official site.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
AHIR SHAH
When: Monday, November 1–Saturday, November 13
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.
www.sohotheatre.com
SINDHU VEE: ALPHABET
When: Tuesday, November 2
Where: Town Hall, Victoria Square, Birmingham B3 3DQ
What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.
www.sindhuvee.com
TEZ ILYAS: THE VICKED TOUR
When: Friday, November 5
Where: Royal & Derngate, 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP
What: A brand-new stand-up show with the comedian, TV personality and author as he uses his trademark silly, smart, and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have.
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
CLASSES
SHAKTI DIVAS BHANGRA FUSION 2021
When: Until Tuesday, December 14
Where: Heston Community School, Heston Road, Heston, Hounslow TW5 0QR
What: A weekly bhangra-Bollywood dance class led by renowned choreographer Rakhi Sood, which is designed to keep you fit in a fun and friendly environment.
www.watermans.org.uk
INDIAN BLOCK PRINTING
When: Friday, November 5–Friday, November 19
Where: Beeston Library, Foster Avenue, Beeston NG9 1AE
What: Three session course, every Friday, that teaches you how to confidently create prints with traditional carved blocks from India. It also looks at the history of Indian print blocking and how it is done today.
www.eventbrite.com