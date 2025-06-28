Skip to content
Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi among top picks for 'James Bond' as Amazon begins new 007 era

New 007 film set for 2028 release as Amazon plans fresh chapter with under-30 lead.

Harris Dickinson Bond rumors

Tom Holland Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson top James Bond shortlist as Amazon eyes younger 007

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Quick highlights:

  • Amazon’s reboot of the James Bond franchise is in early stages, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve attached.
  • Insiders claim Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson are top contenders for the new 007.
  • The studio is reportedly seeking a British actor under 30; no official casting decisions made yet.
  • Next Bond film is unlikely to release before 2028 due to scheduling and production timelines.

The race for the next James Bond is heating up, and three familiar faces are at the top of the list.

As Amazon gears up to relaunch the James Bond franchise, Variety reports that actors Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson are front-runners to play the iconic spy. The studio is reportedly focused on casting someone under 30, a significant shift from previous 007s, signalling a new direction for the long-running series.

Harris Dickinson Bond rumorsDaniel Craig poses as James BondGetty Images


Denis Villeneuve to direct Bond reboot under Amazon MGM

With Dune and Arrival filmmaker Denis Villeneuve confirmed as director, the 26th James Bond film is set to begin a new chapter under the Amazon MGM banner. Villeneuve’s appointment is a major creative change, especially since producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson recently handed over creative control to Amazon following a £1 billion (₹10,400 crore) deal.


While no actor has signed on, Variety notes that the new Bond is unlikely to appear in cinemas before 2028. Villeneuve is still working on Dune: Messiah, which is expected in 2026, pushing the Bond production further down the line.

Harris Dickinson Bond rumors James Bond casting shortlist revealed with Tom Holland Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson in leadGetty Images


Tom Holland, Elordi and Dickinson emerge as possible 007s

Tom Holland, known for playing Spider-Man, had earlier pitched a “young Bond” origin story to Sony, though it never materialised. Harris Dickinson, praised for Triangle of Sadness and his Cannes-featured directorial debut Urchin, has expressed interest, calling it a role “you’d be a fool to not entertain.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi, the only non-British contender, has seen a meteoric rise with Euphoria and Priscilla. Despite his Australian roots, producers are reportedly open to casting him, following precedent set by George Lazenby.

Harris Dickinson Bond rumors Is this the youngest James Bond yet as Tom Holland Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi lead casting rumoursGetty Images


All three actors have packed schedules, and no official talks have taken place. Still, the buzz suggests that Amazon is keen to reinvent 007 for a younger generation, with Villeneuve at the helm and a fresh face in the tux.

