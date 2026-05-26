Alia Bhatt’s 'Alpha' may break the YRF spy mould with darker assassin role

Highlights

Reports suggest Alia Bhatt will play an assassin rather than a spy in Alpha

The role is said to explore a morally grey origin story within the YRF Spy Universe

Online comparisons have already linked the character to Marvel’s Black Widow

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha could take the YRF universe in a different direction

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming action film Alpha may be heading down a less familiar path for the YRF Spy Universe, with reports suggesting her character will not follow the traditional spy template seen in earlier films.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha has been positioned as the franchise’s first female-led project and stars Alia alongside Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

While the YRF universe has largely centred around heroic intelligence operatives in films such as Pathaan, War and the Tiger series, fresh reports suggest Alpha could introduce a different kind of lead character.

An assassin instead of a conventional spy

According to reports, the film will focus on the story of a girl raised to become an assassin, creating a darker character arc than audiences have previously seen in the franchise.

The reported approach introduces a more morally complex central figure, with suggestions that the character may carry anti-hero qualities rather than fitting the usual heroic mould.

If accurate, the shift would mark a notable change for the action universe created by producer Aditya Chopra, moving beyond familiar spy narratives.

Comparisons to Black Widow gather pace

The reported storyline has already prompted debate online, with some fans drawing comparisons to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow.

Marvel’s character was introduced as a trained assassin with a troubled past linked to the Red Room programme, first hinted at in Avengers: Age of Ultron before being explored more fully in Black Widow.

Social media users have discussed similarities between the two reported backstories, with some questioning whether Alpha risks feeling too close to established character arcs.

Others also suggested echoes of Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde, arguing that the film may blend elements from different female-led action stories.

Audience reaction arrives before the film itself

Online reactions have ranged from curiosity to scepticism, with some users suggesting the comparisons are premature and others openly debating whether the concept feels too familiar.

The conversation has continued for months, with discussions around the film’s premise surfacing well before any official story details have been confirmed.

Alpha is scheduled to release in cinemas on 10 July 2026, and if reports surrounding Alia Bhatt’s role prove accurate, the film could bring a different energy to the expanding spy universe.