'Peddi': Ram Charan’s wrestler avatar fuels theories of multiple roles and cricket connection

Highlights

Ram Charan reveals a rugged wrestler look for Peddi

Physique and raw styling hint at a grounded, mass-led role

Film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Janhvi Kapoor as co-star

Music by AR Rahman; release set for April 30

A transformation rooted in grit

Ram Charan’s latest look from Peddi has drawn a strong response, with audiences taken by his striking shift into a wrestler’s persona. The actor appears in a hardened, rural avatar, marked by a solid build, intense gaze and an unpolished edge that aligns closely with the film’s setting.

The makeover signals a deliberate move towards a more grounded character, one that leans on physicality while also hinting at emotional depth. The visual tone suggests a story anchored in realism rather than spectacle alone.

Ram Charan’s wrestler avatar in Peddi has triggered fresh chatter among audiences, with the glimpse leading to speculation about the film’s narrative direction. Fans are reading into the look as more than just a physical transformation, suggesting possible multiple roles or layered characterisation. The buzz has also extended to theories about a cricket connection within the story, though no such details have been confirmed by the makers.

Building a mass-driven character

The Pehelwan-inspired look underlines the scale of preparation behind the role. From body transformation to styling, the emphasis is on authenticity, reinforcing the sense of a character shaped by his environment.

This approach has heightened interest in the film, with early reactions pointing to expectations of a performance that balances strength with layered storytelling.

Anticipation grows ahead of release

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi positions itself as a large-scale entertainer with a rooted backdrop. Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite Ram Charan, while AR Rahman composes the music.

With its release slated for April 30, the film has already generated momentum, driven in part by the lead actor’s widely discussed transformation.