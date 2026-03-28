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'Peddi': Ram Charan’s wrestler avatar fuels theories of multiple roles and cricket connection

Film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Janhvi Kapoor as co-star

Ram Charan

The actor appears in a hardened, rural avatar, marked by a solid build

X/ AlwaysRamCharan
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Ram Charan reveals a rugged wrestler look for Peddi
  • Physique and raw styling hint at a grounded, mass-led role
  • Film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Janhvi Kapoor as co-star
  • Music by AR Rahman; release set for April 30

A transformation rooted in grit

Ram Charan’s latest look from Peddi has drawn a strong response, with audiences taken by his striking shift into a wrestler’s persona. The actor appears in a hardened, rural avatar, marked by a solid build, intense gaze and an unpolished edge that aligns closely with the film’s setting.

The makeover signals a deliberate move towards a more grounded character, one that leans on physicality while also hinting at emotional depth. The visual tone suggests a story anchored in realism rather than spectacle alone.

Ram Charan’s wrestler avatar in Peddi has triggered fresh chatter among audiences, with the glimpse leading to speculation about the film’s narrative direction. Fans are reading into the look as more than just a physical transformation, suggesting possible multiple roles or layered characterisation. The buzz has also extended to theories about a cricket connection within the story, though no such details have been confirmed by the makers.

Building a mass-driven character

The Pehelwan-inspired look underlines the scale of preparation behind the role. From body transformation to styling, the emphasis is on authenticity, reinforcing the sense of a character shaped by his environment.

This approach has heightened interest in the film, with early reactions pointing to expectations of a performance that balances strength with layered storytelling.

Anticipation grows ahead of release

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi positions itself as a large-scale entertainer with a rooted backdrop. Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite Ram Charan, while AR Rahman composes the music.

With its release slated for April 30, the film has already generated momentum, driven in part by the lead actor’s widely discussed transformation.

physical transformationjanhvi kapoorwrestlingram charan

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