Janhvi Kapoor gives the classic Banarasi weave a red-carpet makeover for 'Peddi' promotions

Highlights

Janhvi Kapoor wore a strapless Banarasi-inspired gown during Peddi promotions

The look paired traditional weaving with a contemporary silhouette and flowing dupatta

The actor completed the ensemble with statement jewellery and soft glam styling

Janhvi Kapoor reworks a classic textile into modern occasion wear

Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional wardrobe for Peddi continues to experiment with traditional Indian fashion, with her latest appearance giving the Banarasi weave a noticeably different interpretation.

Moving away from the familiar saree silhouette, the actor stepped out in a strapless gown that transformed a classic textile into a contemporary couture-inspired look.

Shared by hairstylist Nikita Menon on social media, the outfit added another striking entry to Kapoor’s recent run of promotional appearances.

A Banarasi weave with a contemporary shape

The ensemble featured a structured corset-style bodice with a strapless neckline that placed focus on clean lines and tailoring.

Designed in soft pastel shades, the gown carried woven floral and vintage-inspired motifs in tones of gold, blush pink, mint and ivory. The rich Banarasi fabric brought texture and detail while maintaining the traditional craftsmanship associated with the textile.

Its fitted silhouette gave the look a more formal, red-carpet feel while still retaining familiar Indian elements.

The styling also included a matching sheer dupatta draped around the arms, adding fluidity and a softer contrast to the structured gown.

Rather than functioning as a traditional accessory, the dupatta appeared integrated into the overall look and helped retain an ethnic influence within a more modern design.

The combination created a balance between contemporary fashion and traditional detailing.

Minimal styling keeps focus on the outfit

Kapoor kept accessories understated, choosing oxidised silver-toned jhumkas, an ornate ear cuff and a delicate arm accessory.

Her hair was styled in a sleek middle-parted bun, while her make-up followed a softer approach with glowing skin, rosy tones and nude pink lips.

Across the Peddi promotional campaign, Kapoor has consistently leaned into reimagined ethnic dressing, and this latest appearance continued that approach by placing a classic Indian weave in a different setting.