James Bond casting twist as British star Scott Rose-Marsh screen tests with GoldenEye script for 007 role

British rising star Scott Rose-Marsh has reportedly taken part in a James Bond screen test, fuelling speculation over who will replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role. The 37-year-old actor, who has credits in Krays: Code of Silence and Wolves of War, is the latest name linked to the coveted part. His audition comes as filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight prepare to usher in a new era of 007 with Bond 26.

Who is Scott Rose-Marsh and what are his acting credits?

Scott Rose-Marsh may not be a household name, but the British actor has been steadily building his career in both film and television. His screen credits include the crime drama Krays: Code of Silence (2021) and the war thriller Wolves of War. On television, he has appeared in Chloe and Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws.

At 37, Rose-Marsh is almost the same age Daniel Craig was when he debuted as 007 in Casino Royale (2006). This raises questions about whether Amazon, which recently acquired MGM and the Bond franchise in a deal worth around £790 million (₹83,44,90,00,000), is shifting its casting direction away from the previously rumoured younger candidates.





What happened during the James Bond screen test?

According to reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Rose-Marsh was invited to audition by reading dialogue from the 1995 Pierce Brosnan film GoldenEye. However, producers reportedly instructed him not to mimic Brosnan or any previous Bond actor, emphasising a fresh interpretation of the role.

The move signals that the creative team may be looking for a unique spin on the legendary spy, rather than recycling familiar mannerisms. This could prove decisive in differentiating Bond 26 from past instalments and establishing a new identity for the character.

Who else is in the running to be the next James Bond?

For months, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been considered the frontrunner, with bookmakers and fans tipping the Kick-Ass star as Craig’s successor. Other names frequently mentioned include Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner, The Gentlemen star Theo James, and Bridgerton favourite Regé-Jean Page.

However, if Rose-Marsh’s reported screen test proves accurate, it highlights just how unpredictable the casting process can be. The actor would also be the first redheaded Bond in history, echoing the debate that erupted in 2005 when Craig’s blond hair sparked headlines before his first outing in Casino Royale.

When will Bond 26 be released?

No official release date has been confirmed for Bond 26, but the film is not expected until 2028. What is known is that acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, fresh off the Dune trilogy, has been signed to direct. The script is currently being written by Steven Knight, who has been tasked with creating a story that balances the franchise’s legacy with a modern edge.





The project is being overseen by long-time Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, alongside new collaborators Amy Pascal and David Heyman. With Amazon MGM Studios now holding creative control, expectations are high for how this next chapter of 007 will be shaped.