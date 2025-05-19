Did Theo James just outshine Henry Cavill in the race to become James Bond?

Skip to content
Theo James Overtakes Henry Cavill as Leading James Bond Candidate

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 19, 2025
The next James Bond hasn’t been confirmed yet, but one name has quietly moved ahead of the rest, and that is Theo James. While the usual suspects like Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson remain strong contenders, James has now become the frontrunner in the betting race.

According to UK bookmakers BetMGM, James currently sits at the top with odds of 6/4, followed by Cavill at 3/1. This shift follows the release of the Dolce & Gabbana campaign that featured James in a beachside fragrance advert. The images, shot in Capri and dripping with Bond-like energy, show him stepping out of the sea in tight white briefs, alongside model Vittoria Ceretti. It’s a stunning image that instantly reminded people of Daniel Craig’s memorable entrance in Casino Royale.

Fans didn’t hold back. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many questioning why James hasn’t already been cast. He’s got the accent, the charm, and the looks. One fan wrote, “How are they even struggling with a James Bond when Theo James exists?” Others shared similar thoughts, suggesting James is the perfect fit for a modern 007.

This isn’t just hype. Ladbrokes, another leading bookmaker, also moved James up to their top spot, with spokesperson Cal Gildart saying his odds are “as short as anyone has ever been” for the role.


It’s not just the advert campaign doing the work. James has also gained attention for his roles in The White Lotus and The Gentlemen, where his performances balanced charisma and control, two key ingredients for Bond. Despite being in the public eye, James keeps a low profile. He’s married to actress Ruth Kearney, and they have two children. He has spoken about how fatherhood has grounded him and made him more focused, adding another layer to the depth he could bring to 007.

With Amazon MGM now steering the Bond franchise, and production for the next film reportedly underway in London, speculation is at an all-time high. Producers remain tight-lipped, but insiders hint that the new film may explore Bond’s early years.

Whether or not Theo James gets the job, the buzz around him isn’t just talk. It’s momentum. And right now, it’s taking him straight to the top of MI6’s most wanted list.

