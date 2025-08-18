Skip to content
Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan spark debate as they insist the next James Bond must remain male

The veteran stars say 007’s legacy depends on keeping the character male while speculation grows over who will replace Daniel Craig.

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren share their views on the future of James Bond

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai
Aug 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in four films, says the next James Bond “has to be a man”.
  • Dame Helen Mirren agrees, stating Bond “just doesn’t work” as a female character.
  • Both actors previously criticised the franchise for sexism but now believe a male lead keeps Bond’s identity intact.
  • Speculation continues over who will replace Daniel Craig, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner among frontrunners.

The future of James Bond continues to dominate film debates as former 007 star Pierce Brosnan and Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren both argued that the next incarnation of the spy must remain male. Their comments are a clear shift from earlier years, when Brosnan had suggested it was time to hand the role to a woman.

Speaking to Saga magazine, Brosnan, who fronted the franchise in four films between 1995 and 2002, said he is eager to see “a new man” take on the part after Daniel Craig’s exit in No Time to Die. “Oh, I think it has to be a man,” said the 72-year-old Irish actor. “I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character.”

Mirren, his co-star in the upcoming film adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club, echoed the view. “I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else,” said the 80-year-old star.

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren attend the "MobLand" Global PremiereGetty Images


Why Pierce Brosnan changed his mind on a female Bond

Brosnan once championed the idea of a woman stepping into 007’s tuxedo. In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he called it “exhilarating” and urged producers to “put a woman up there.” His reversal comes as Amazon-MGM, which now controls the franchise, prepares to relaunch Bond with director Denis Villeneuve at the helm.

Despite his change of stance, Brosnan insisted his affection for the franchise remains. “I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me. It’s the gift that keeps giving. And I’m just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you’re going to do.''

Pierce Brosnan Pierce Brosnan reignite the female Bond debate ahead of franchise rebootGetty Images


Helen Mirren’s feminist take on Bond and sexism in the franchise

Mirren has long spoken about gender in the Bond universe. In earlier interviews, she criticised the “profound sexism” baked into Ian Fleming’s stories and the films that followed. She argued that real-life female spies, from the French Resistance to the British Secret Service, showed remarkable bravery and deserved recognition on screen.

Yet Mirren now maintains that Bond’s cultural identity is inseparable from being male. “So many women have worked in that world. Is it more realistic to show them? Absolutely. But Bond is fantasy, not realism,” she said, stressing that her stance does not weaken her feminist convictions.

Helen Mirren Helen Mirren joins Brosnan in backing a male successor for the 007 roleGetty Images


Who will be the next James Bond?

Since Daniel Craig’s departure in 2021, speculation about his successor has been relentless. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for Bullet Train is widely regarded as the frontrunner. Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi are also rumoured contenders.

Other names circulating include Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, James Norton, Theo James, and Paul Mescal. While no official casting has been confirmed, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have hinted that the announcement will define the franchise for the next decade.

Harris Dickinson Bond rumors Tom Holland Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson top James Bond shortlist as Amazon eyes younger 007 Getty Images


What’s next for the James Bond franchise?

The upcoming film will be scripted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Amazon MGM Studios has promised a “fresh” take on the character while honouring Bond’s six-decade legacy.

james bond Jeff Bezos\u2019 post on next James Bond shakes the internet after Amazon\u2019s takeover of franchise Instagram/007


Whether the producers stick with tradition or surprise audiences with an unexpected choice, Brosnan and Mirren’s comments reinforce the argument that 007’s identity remains rooted in masculinity, at least for now. Until the official reveal, the debate over whether Bond could ever be reimagined as a woman is likely to continue fuelling headlines as much as the spy’s next mission.

