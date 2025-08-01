‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight to write next ‘James Bond’ film directed by Denis Villeneuve

Highlights:

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been hired to write the next James Bond movie.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the 26th Bond instalment under Amazon MGM Studios.

The film is expected to release in 2028, with casting yet to be finalised.

Knight says he hopes to bring a “bolder” take on the world’s most famous spy.

Development on the 26th James Bond film is now officially in motion, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight signed on as screenwriter and Dune director Denis Villeneuve confirmed to helm the movie.

The film marks the first entry in the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios' creative leadership, following the tech giant’s acquisition of MGM in 2021. Though the next 007 actor remains unconfirmed, the addition of Knight and Villeneuve itself signals a bold new direction for the iconic spy series.

Steven Knight joins Bond 26 as screenwriter alongside Denis Villeneuve Getty Images





Who is writing the next James Bond film?

British screenwriter and producer Steven Knight will write the screenplay for the next Bond movie. Knight is best known for creating the BAFTA-winning crime drama Peaky Blinders, but his résumé extends far beyond TV. He earned an Oscar nomination for Dirty Pretty Things and wrote critically acclaimed films like Eastern Promises and Spencer.

Knight confirmed the news during a BBC interview, saying the opportunity had been on his “bucket list.” He added, “I want to deliver something that’s the same but different, bolder, better, and stronger.”

Knight is also working on the upcoming Peaky Blinders feature for Netflix and a historical series titled House of Guinness, giving him a packed creative slate in the coming years.





Who is directing Bond 26?

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond film. He’s currently wrapping production on Dune: Part Three and is best known for directing Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune franchise.

Villeneuve’s appointment was confirmed last month, and industry insiders believe Bond 26 could use his signature visual style with the espionage thrills of the long-running franchise. In a recent statement, Villeneuve said he hoped “to honour the tradition and open the path for new missions to come.”

Due to his commitments to Dune, Bond 26 is unlikely to release before 2028.





What is Amazon MGM’s role in the new James Bond film?

This will be the first James Bond movie produced under Amazon MGM’s creative supervision, marking a major shift from previous films led by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The tech company reportedly paid over £780 million (₹8,200 crore) to acquire MGM and its valuable catalogue, including the Bond franchise.

Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy recently described the film as “a major priority,” indicating the studio’s intention to reboot and modernise the brand for a new generation.

The upcoming movie is being produced by Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and David Heyman (Harry Potter), with Tanya Lapointe on board as executive producer.





Jeff Bezos\u2019 post on next James Bond shakes the internet after Amazon\u2019s takeover of franchise Instagram/007





Who will play the next James Bond?

Casting for the next James Bond remains a tightly guarded secret. Daniel Craig stepped down in 2021 after No Time to Die, which earned over £600 million (₹6,300 crore) globally.

Speculation continues to swirl around British and Irish actors in their 20s and early 30s. Names reportedly in the mix include Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).





When asked about casting, Knight declined to comment, saying only, “That’s a very good question and one I can’t answer.”