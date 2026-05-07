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Charli XCX’s braless Met Gala after-party look sparks online frenzy

The braless ensemble quickly became one of the standout after-party fashion moments

Charli XCX

The singer’s bold fashion choice quickly gained traction online

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Charli XCX stepped out in a sheer black lace dress worn without a bra at a Met Gala after-party
  • The singer’s bold fashion choice quickly gained traction online
  • Her gothic-inspired styling completed one of the night’s most talked-about looks

Charli XCX embraces a daring after-party style

Singer Charli XCX became one of the most discussed celebrity appearances following the Met Gala after stepping out in a striking braless look at an after-party in New York City.

The “Von Dutch” hitmaker wore a sheer black lace dress without a bra, leaning fully into the darker, rebellious aesthetic that has become closely associated with her public image. Images from the night spread rapidly online, with fans and fashion watchers reacting to the outfit across social media platforms.

Charli XCX The “Von Dutch” hitmaker wore a sheer black lace dress without a braGetty Images

A sheer lace look with gothic undertones

The dress featured intricate black lace detailing that created a semi-sheer illusion throughout the outfit. With long sleeves and a high neckline, the look balanced elegance with a provocative edge, while the fitted silhouette and front slit added structure and movement.

Rather than relying on heavy accessories, Charli kept the styling sharp and minimal. Oversized dark sunglasses, black nail polish and black strappy sandals completed the look, while her hair was pulled back into a voluminous ponytail.

The braless ensemble quickly became one of the standout after-party fashion moments of the evening, reinforcing Charli XCX’s reputation for pushing boundaries with her style choices.

met gala 2026singerbralesscharli xcx

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