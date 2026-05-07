Charli XCX’s braless Met Gala after-party look sparks online frenzy

Highlights

Charli XCX stepped out in a sheer black lace dress worn without a bra at a Met Gala after-party

The singer’s bold fashion choice quickly gained traction online

Her gothic-inspired styling completed one of the night’s most talked-about looks

Charli XCX embraces a daring after-party style

Singer Charli XCX became one of the most discussed celebrity appearances following the Met Gala after stepping out in a striking braless look at an after-party in New York City.

The “Von Dutch” hitmaker wore a sheer black lace dress without a bra, leaning fully into the darker, rebellious aesthetic that has become closely associated with her public image. Images from the night spread rapidly online, with fans and fashion watchers reacting to the outfit across social media platforms.

The “Von Dutch” hitmaker wore a sheer black lace dress without a bra Getty Images

A sheer lace look with gothic undertones

The dress featured intricate black lace detailing that created a semi-sheer illusion throughout the outfit. With long sleeves and a high neckline, the look balanced elegance with a provocative edge, while the fitted silhouette and front slit added structure and movement.

Rather than relying on heavy accessories, Charli kept the styling sharp and minimal. Oversized dark sunglasses, black nail polish and black strappy sandals completed the look, while her hair was pulled back into a voluminous ponytail.

The braless ensemble quickly became one of the standout after-party fashion moments of the evening, reinforcing Charli XCX’s reputation for pushing boundaries with her style choices.