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Suriya hailed as 'the most fearless actor of his generation' as Hombale reveals next film

Hombale Films will produce the highly anticipated collaboration

Suriya new movie

The announcement adds another high-profile title to Suriya's growing slate

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Suriya's 48th film reunites him with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel
  • Kayadu Lohar joins the project as the female lead, while Sai Abhyankkar composes the music
  • Hombale Films will produce the highly anticipated collaboration

Fresh from the record-breaking success of Karuppu, Suriya has locked another major project. The actor is set to reunite with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for his 48th film, with the makers also confirming Kayadu Lohar as the female lead and Sai Abhyankkar as the music composer.

The announcement adds another high-profile title to Suriya's growing slate, which already includes Vishwanath and Sons and a film with director Jithu Madhavan.

The Jai Bhim duo reunites

Hombale Films officially unveiled the project on social media, confirming that Suriya and TJ Gnanavel will collaborate again after the critical success of Jai Bhim.

Announcing the film, the production house celebrated Suriya's three-decade career, describing him as "the most fearless actor of his generation" as it welcomed him on board for the new venture.

The project marks Suriya's 48th film and will be produced by Hombale Films, the banner behind several blockbuster releases.

Kayadu Lohar and Sai Abhyankkar join the team

The announcement also introduced the film's key creative team. Actress Kayadu Lohar has been cast opposite Suriya, while composer Sai Abhyankkar will score the music.

The reveal has generated excitement among fans, with the casting announcement adding to anticipation surrounding the reunion between Suriya and TJ Gnanavel.

Another major addition to Suriya's line-up

The new film follows the commercial success of Karuppu, which has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Suriya's career, earning more than £29 million worldwide.

Alongside this project, the actor is awaiting the release of Vishwanath and Sons and is also working with director Jithu Madhavan. With another collaboration with TJ Gnanavel now confirmed, Suriya's upcoming slate continues to feature a mix of established filmmakers and ambitious productions.

tj gnanavelhombale filmsreunionsuriya
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