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Ajith Kumar's comeback gets a double boost with 'Daredevil' and racing documentary 'Gladiators'

Both projects will be produced by Shalini

Ajith Kumar's comeback gets a double boost with 'Daredevil' and racing documentary 'Gladiators'

The announcements come after Ajith spent more than a year away from film

X/ AbinayaAk3190
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Ajith Kumar's 64th film has been titled Daredevil.
  • His real-life motorsport journey will also be documented in Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges.
  • Both projects will be produced by Shalini, with Daredevil marking the launch of Bravehearts Production.

Ajith Kumar has announced two major projects that reflect both his on-screen comeback and his passion for motorsport. While his long-awaited 64th film has been officially titled Daredevil, the actor's real-life racing journey will also be the subject of a documentary, Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges.

The announcements come after Ajith spent more than a year away from films, focusing on his racing ambitions following the release of Good Bad Ugly.

Ajith returns to films with Daredevil

Director Adhik Ravichandran confirmed the title of the project, previously referred to as AK64, in a post on X. Calling the film "very special", he thanked Ajith Kumar for placing his trust in him once again after Good Bad Ugly and also acknowledged producer Shalini.

Daredevil will be produced by Shalini under her newly launched banner, Bravehearts Production. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar and sound designer Suren.

Anirudh Ravichander has joined the project as music composer, reuniting with Ajith for the fourth time after Vedalam, Vivegam and Vidaamuyarchi. Earlier this year, Adhik confirmed that the screenplay had been completed and pre-production wrapped up.

Racing journey takes centre stage in Gladiators

Alongside Daredevil, the makers announced Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges, a documentary that follows Ajith's journey as a competitive racing driver.

Directed by Vijay, who previously worked with Ajith on Kireedam, the documentary chronicles the actor's time on the racetrack, offering a look at the preparation, challenges and determination behind his motorsport career. The project features music by GV Prakash Kumar, with Anthony as editor and cinematography by Ribhu Sarma and Kabilan Vinayic.

The documentary adds another dimension to a period in which Ajith stepped away from acting to pursue racing, while Daredevil marks his return to the big screen with Adhik Ravichandran. Together, the two projects offer fans a glimpse of both sides of the actor's career, one rooted in cinema and the other in his long-standing passion for motorsport.

gladiatorsdaredevilcomebackgv prakash kumarajith kumar
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