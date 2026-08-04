Highlights

Brittany Snow has joined the cast of The Housemaid's Secret.

The psychological thriller is the direct sequel to 2025's The Housemaid, which earned around $400 million worldwide.

Sydney Sweeney, Michele Morrone, director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine are all returning.

After the surprise success of The Housemaid, its sequel is continuing to build an even bigger ensemble. Brittany Snow has signed on for The Housemaid's Secret, joining Sydney Sweeney in the follow-up to the psychological thriller that became one of 2025's biggest box office hits.

The sequel reunites much of the creative team behind the original film, while introducing several new characters as Millie Calloway's story moves into a fresh mystery.

Who will Brittany Snow play?

Snow will play Marybeth, an unassuming company receptionist who becomes entangled in the film's central mystery.

She joins returning stars Sydney Sweeney, who reprises her role as Millie Calloway, and Michele Morrone. Kirsten Dunst and Paul Anthony Kelly have also joined the sequel, playing the wealthy employers whose lives become intertwined with Millie's latest job.

What is The Housemaid's Secret about?

Based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel, The Housemaid's Secret continues the story from The Housemaid.

Millie takes a new job as a live-in housekeeper at a luxurious penthouse, where she is given one unusual rule: she must never see the woman she works for. As strange events begin to unfold, she uncovers secrets that place her in the middle of another psychological thriller.

Like the first film, the sequel adapts one of McFadden's bestselling novels.

The original team returns

Director Paul Feig is back behind the camera, with Rebecca Sonnenshine returning to write the screenplay.

Released in 2025, The Housemaid became a global box office success, earning around $400 million worldwide and paving the way for a sequel. The Housemaid's Secret is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 17 December 2027.