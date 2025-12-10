Sydney Sweeney denies plastic surgery claims and slams social media obsession with her looks

Highlights:

Sydney Sweeney says she has never had plastic surgery and is “terrified of needles”.

The Euphoria actor calls online comparisons of her childhood photos “insane”.

She explains a childhood accident caused minor facial differences, not cosmetic work.

Sweeney repeats her wish to “age gracefully”, rejecting pressure to change her face.

Sydney Sweeney has pushed back at the plastic surgery rumours once again, saying she has never had any cosmetic work and has grown tired of the talk. The Euphoria actor said the claims have followed her for years, mostly because old childhood photos are being lined up against recent red carpet images.

She called the comparisons unfair, noting that the conversation often ignores the most obvious point: people grow up. She called much of the chatter unfair and “insane”, raising the wider issue of how young actors are judged on their appearance.

Sydney Sweeney denies plastic surgery rumours and mocks social media comparisons





Why Sydney Sweeney keeps rejecting plastic surgery talk

Sweeney spoke during a joint interview with Amanda Seyfried for Allure, where she was asked to pick one beauty rumour she wanted to end. She went straight to the point. She has “never gotten work done” and is simply too frightened of needles to even consider it. Seyfried tried to joke about future treatments, but Sweeney stayed clear and said the rumours had been exhausting.

She then shared a detail she rarely talks about. One of Sydney Sweeney’s eyelids sits slightly differently. She said it is from a childhood wakeboarding accident that needed 19 stitches. Nothing cosmetic. The small difference has fuelled some of the theories online, which she finds frustrating.

Her comments match what she told Variety earlier this year. She said she had been advised as a teenager to “fix” her face if she wanted to work in Hollywood. She refused then and refuses now, saying she plans to age “gracefully”.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney says she has never had cosmetic work





How social media fed the Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumours

Much of the speculation has come from social media users placing photos of her at age 12 beside photos of her at 26. She asked people to think about how extreme that comparison is. Childhood pictures have no makeup, while recent images involve full glam teams and studio lighting. Of course, the face changes; it happens to everyone.

Sweeney said people sometimes forget that actors grow up in public. She spoke plainly: “Everybody on social media is insane.” She has faced other waves of online commentary this year, including criticism of a denim advert where the slogan was misread. Rumours can spread fast, Sweeney said, sometimes in a matter of hours. Rumours about Sydney Sweeney’s appearance have been around for years. She says they spread fast online, and comparing old photos to her current look makes no sense. Answering them often just makes it worse, she added.

Sydney Sweeney calls online plastic surgery rumours completely false and insane





What is next for Sydney Sweeney?

She stars in The Housemaid, a psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden’s novel. She plays Millie, who discovers dangerous secrets in a wealthy home. Amanda Seyfried is also in the cast. The film opens in cinemas on 19 December 2025.





She also continues promoting Christy, the boxing biopic that required months of training and weight gain. The film’s box office run was modest, but she has said the project mattered to her on a personal level.