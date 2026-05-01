Deepika Padukone films 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan in matching outfits amid pregnancy as photos go viral

Highlights

Set photos capture Deepika and Shah Rukh filming outdoor scenes in Cape Town.

The actress continues working despite announcing second pregnancy.

Production team shoots for 18 days in South Africa for climax scenes.

Photos from the Cape Town sets of King have appeared online, showing Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan filming outdoor scenes for the action thriller.

The images spread quickly on social media, with fans praising the looks and styling visible in the shots.

The photos show both actors dressed in matching earthy-toned outfits. Padukone wore a flowing floral-print dress while Khan appeared in a printed shirt with blue trousers and accessories.

The images show Khan holding Padukone's hand as they walk across the set, with crew members visible working in the background on what appears to be a romantic scene.

Fans responding to the leaked images filled comment sections with praise. "Both are looking stunning, styling on point," wrote one viewer.

Another said, "SRK looks amazing, better than Jawan and Pathaan," while a third noted the artistic quality, commenting, "Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?"

The photos also show a clear change in Khan's appearance. The actor, who had earlier been spotted with grey hair during filming, now appears with darker hair. This change has created discussion among those following the production.

Work continues

The filming comes shortly after Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared this news on social media last week with a post showing their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The announcement received warm responses from fans and colleagues.

King is the second project between director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan, following their successful film Pathaan.

The movie features a large cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.

According to industry reports, the production team is currently in South Africa for an 18-day schedule to film the climax scenes.

The plan includes one week of shooting in Cape Town, after which the team will return to Mumbai for another 10 days of filming. Sources say that stylised action scenes are part of this South Africa schedule, though specific details remain private.

The outdoor locations in South Africa are being used to capture key scenes that will form part of the film's ending moments.