Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Deepika Padukone films 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan in matching outfits amid pregnancy as photos go viral

The expectant actress continues work in Cape Town as production enters crucial South Africa schedule

Deepika Padukone films 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan in matching outfits amid pregnancy as photos go viral

The outdoor locations in South Africa are being used to capture key scenes that will form part of the film's ending moments

X
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 01, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Set photos capture Deepika and Shah Rukh filming outdoor scenes in Cape Town.
  • The actress continues working despite announcing second pregnancy.
  • Production team shoots for 18 days in South Africa for climax scenes.
Photos from the Cape Town sets of King have appeared online, showing Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan filming outdoor scenes for the action thriller.
The images spread quickly on social media, with fans praising the looks and styling visible in the shots.

The photos show both actors dressed in matching earthy-toned outfits. Padukone wore a flowing floral-print dress while Khan appeared in a printed shirt with blue trousers and accessories.

The images show Khan holding Padukone's hand as they walk across the set, with crew members visible working in the background on what appears to be a romantic scene.

Fans responding to the leaked images filled comment sections with praise. "Both are looking stunning, styling on point," wrote one viewer.

Another said, "SRK looks amazing, better than Jawan and Pathaan," while a third noted the artistic quality, commenting, "Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?"

The photos also show a clear change in Khan's appearance. The actor, who had earlier been spotted with grey hair during filming, now appears with darker hair. This change has created discussion among those following the production.

Work continues

The filming comes shortly after Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared this news on social media last week with a post showing their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The announcement received warm responses from fans and colleagues.

King is the second project between director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan, following their successful film Pathaan.

The movie features a large cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.

According to industry reports, the production team is currently in South Africa for an 18-day schedule to film the climax scenes.

The plan includes one week of shooting in Cape Town, after which the team will return to Mumbai for another 10 days of filming. Sources say that stylised action scenes are part of this South Africa schedule, though specific details remain private.

The outdoor locations in South Africa are being used to capture key scenes that will form part of the film's ending moments.

shah rukh khandeepika padukonecape townsouth africapregnancyking movie

Related News

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Britney Spears

Her representative said her two sons will spend time with her and her family is planning to support her wellbeing and success

Getty Images

Britney Spears representatives call incident 'inexcusable' as prosecutors file criminal charge

Highlights

  • Spears arrested on 4 March for driving erratically at high speed on California highway.
  • Court hearing scheduled for Monday though attendance not required.
  • Charge typically results in probation and classes rather than jail time.

Prosecutors in California have filed a criminal charge against Britney Spears following her arrest last month for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed the case on Thursday, charging the pop star with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Spears, 44, was arrested on 4 March on a southern California highway after authorities said she was driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed". Her representatives have called the incident "completely inexcusable".

Keep ReadingShow less