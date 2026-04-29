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Pooja Hegde’s quiet comeback comes with fresh relationship buzz involving Rohan Mehra

The pair have allegedly been spotted together at events over the past year

Pooja Hegde

The report describes the relationship as something that has quietly developed over time

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Pooja Hegde is reportedly in a relationship with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra
  • Reports claim the relationship has been ongoing for several years
  • The pair have allegedly been spotted together at events over the past year
  • Varun Dhawan’s name has also resurfaced in online discussions

Pooja Hegde is back in headlines for reasons beyond her films

After maintaining a relatively low profile, Pooja HegdePooja Hegde has returned to public conversation with fresh attention surrounding her personal life.

According to a report by Filmfare, the actor is in a relationship with her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra, best known for Baazaar. The report stated that the relationship has been ongoing for the past few years and has largely remained away from public attention.

While the pair have kept things private, they have reportedly been spotted together at several events over the last year, prompting increased curiosity around their relationship.

A relationship that reportedly stayed private

What has made the story stand out is the suggestion that this has not been a recent development.

The report describes the relationship as something that has quietly developed over time, with both actors choosing to stay silent about their personal lives. Neither Pooja Hegde nor Rohan Mehra has publicly commented on the report.

Varun Dhawan’s name returns to the conversation

As attention around Rohan Mehra grew, Varun Dhawan also found his name re-entering online conversations linked to Pooja.

However, no fresh developments have emerged around that speculation. Celebrity relationships often draw attention, especially when they have remained under the radar for years.

For Pooja Hegde, what appears to be a quiet personal chapter has now become part of public discussion as interest around her return continues to grow.

rohan mehradating rumorspooja hegdepooja hegde comeback

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