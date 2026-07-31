'Wicker' trailer reveals Olivia Colman's boldest role yet alongside Alexander Skarsgård

Highlights

Olivia Colman stars as a lonely fisherwoman who commissions a husband made from wicker in Wicker.

Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Debicki and Richard E. Grant feature in the ensemble cast.

The unconventional comedy arrives in UK cinemas on 30 October.

Olivia Colman has taken on one of the most unconventional roles of her career in Wicker, a new comedy that pairs her with Alexander Skarsgård in a romance unlike anything seen on screen this year.

The first trailer introduces a story that blends satire, romance and social commentary, with Colman playing a woman who rejects convention by choosing a husband crafted entirely from wicker.

Olivia Colman leads an unconventional love story

Directed by Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston, Wicker follows a fisherwoman living on the edge of a seaside village where she is mocked for being single. Frustrated by the judgement of those around her, she turns to a craftsman, played by Peter Dinklage, to build her the perfect husband.

That husband is brought to life by Alexander Skarsgård, with the trailer leaning into the unlikely romance while exploring themes of love, marriage and society's expectations.

The film has been described as "a comedic fable about sex, marriage and the absurdities of social convention".

Star-studded cast joins the offbeat comedy

Alongside Colman, Skarsgård and Dinklage, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Richard E. Grant, Phil Daniels and Nabhaan Rizwan.

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According to the official synopsis, the fisherwoman's decision to marry a wicker man causes outrage, jealousy and chaos throughout her conservative coastal community, turning her personal choice into a wider social spectacle.

Wicker heads to cinemas this autumn

The trailer offers the first look at the film's eccentric humour and unusual premise, setting it apart from more traditional romantic comedies.

With its ensemble cast and distinctive concept, Wicker is set to arrive in UK cinemas on 30 October, bringing one of the year's most unexpected big-screen romances to audiences.