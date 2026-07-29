Jared Leto: What the BBC investigation means for Thirty Seconds to Mars' UK tour

Highlights

BBC investigation features allegations from 10 women against Jared Leto

Thirty Seconds to Mars is due to perform in London and Manchester next spring

Eastern Eye sought comment from the tour promoter and venues but received no response

Fresh allegations against Jared Leto have placed renewed attention on Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming UK tour, with the band's scheduled performances in London and Manchester now under scrutiny following a BBC investigation.

The investigation includes accounts from 10 women, four of whom accuse the Oscar-winning actor and musician of criminal sexual conduct. The allegations relate to incidents alleged to have taken place between 2002 and 2016, when the women say they were teenagers or young adults.

Leto did not respond to the allegations put to him by the BBC despite repeated requests for comment.

UK concerts remain on schedule

Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently scheduled to tour mainland Europe and the UK next spring. The band's UK dates include performances at The O2 in London and Manchester's Co-op Live.

At the time of publication, there has been no announcement that any of the scheduled concerts have been postponed or cancelled. The shows continue to be listed on official venue and ticketing websites.

Eastern Eye contacted UK tour promoter SJM Concerts, as well as venue operators The O2 and Co-op Live, to ask whether the allegations had prompted a review of the scheduled performances and whether the concerts would go ahead as planned.

None of the organisations had responded at the time of publication. This story will be updated to include their responses if and when they are received.

Allegations detailed in BBC documentary

The allegations are featured in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret. Four women accuse Leto of criminal sexual conduct, while other women describe alleged inappropriate interactions that they say took place when they were under age or young adults.

The BBC said it corroborated parts of several accounts through friends, family members and contemporaneous messages and photographs. Leto has not publicly responded to the BBC's findings.

Unless the promoter, venues or the band's representatives announce otherwise, Thirty Seconds to Mars' UK and European tour dates remain scheduled to go ahead as planned.