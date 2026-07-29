Amber alerts issued as fourth UK heatwave reaches peak

AMBER and yellow heat health alerts are due to come into force on Wednesday as parts of the UK face the fourth widespread heatwave of the year, with temperatures expected to reach 35C in the hottest areas.

A plume of hot air moving north from North Africa, after bringing high temperatures to parts of Iberia and France, is expected to push temperatures to between 30C and 35C across southern and eastern England and parts of the Midlands. Some parts of eastern Wales could also meet heatwave criteria.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber heat health alerts for the East Midlands, East of England, London and the south-east from 09:00 BST on July 29 until 09:00 BST on July 30.

The alert warns of significant impacts on health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among people aged 65 and over and those with health conditions, BBC reported.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for the south-west, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The heatwave is expected to ease on Thursday as a weather front brings cooler air, with temperatures falling by around 5C to 8C and lower humidity. However, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to high 20s Celsius into the weekend.

BBC reported that continuing dry conditions remain a concern, with hosepipe bans in place for millions of households and wildfire risks continuing.

The Met Office said England has recorded just 4.4mm of rainfall this month, while parts of Wales are also experiencing one of their driest Julys on record.