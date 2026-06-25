Why some UK homeowners are being asked to remove air conditioning

Britons have reportedly been ordered to remove air conditioning units over local planning policies linked to climate goals.

Some councils say air conditioning should only be used after all natural cooling methods have been exhausted.

The issue has resurfaced as the UK faces extreme heat, with temperatures forecast to reach 40C in some areas.

UK air conditioning rules are coming under renewed scrutiny after some homeowners were ordered to remove cooling units from their properties under local planning policies designed to support climate targets.

While planning permission for air conditioning is not normally required for most homes, there are important exceptions. Properties in conservation areas, flats, leasehold homes and shared buildings can fall under different planning rules. In some cases, residents have reportedly installed air conditioning believing it was permitted, only to later face enforcement action from local councils.

When staying cool becomes a planning issue

A series of planning disputes has highlighted how some councils are interpreting climate-focused building policies. According to reports, residents in parts of London have been instructed to remove air conditioning units because officials concluded there was insufficient justification for "active cooling".

One case involved a homeowner in north London who was ordered to permanently remove two air conditioning units installed at the rear of a first-floor flat. Planning inspectors reportedly concluded there was "no justification" for the installation because the property did not comply with the council's "cooling hierarchy", which prioritises natural ventilation before mechanical cooling.

In rejecting the resident's appeal, inspectors reportedly suggested opening windows and balcony doors to improve ventilation. Concerns over security were dismissed, with officials stating, as quoted in a news report, that first-floor windows posed a lower security risk than ground-floor openings and could be closed overnight.

Another resident was initially ordered to remove three air conditioning units even though inspectors reportedly accepted they were neither visually intrusive nor harmful to the surrounding area. Planning documents also reportedly noted the absence of ceiling fans inside the property, despite there being no formal requirement to install them. The decision was later overturned by the Planning Inspectorate after the homeowner demonstrated that the property already included several energy-efficient features, including solar panels.

Climate ambitions meet a warming Britain

The disputes stem from local planning policies that encourage developers and homeowners to reduce reliance on energy-intensive cooling systems wherever possible.

The approach reflects guidance in the London Plan, introduced by Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan in 2021, which states that new developments should be designed to avoid the need for air conditioning as much as possible. Several London boroughs, including Camden and Islington, have incorporated similar principles into their own planning policies.

Camden's planning guidance states that the council seeks to discourage the use of air conditioning because it increases energy demand and can contribute to warming the surrounding urban environment. Islington also says air conditioning should only be considered as a last resort.

National building regulations take a slightly different approach. Rather than discouraging air conditioning outright, they advise that passive cooling measures such as shading, improved insulation and natural ventilation should be prioritised before mechanical cooling systems are considered.

The debate has intensified as Britain experiences increasingly frequent periods of extreme heat. Temperatures are forecast to reach 40C in some parts of the country, prompting heat warnings and disruption to transport and schools.

The Conservative Party has criticised the planning approach, reportedly arguing that Britain is being left "in the dark ages" by policies that make modern cooling systems harder to install, even as summers become hotter. Supporters of the current planning framework, however, argue that limiting unnecessary energy use remains important if the UK is to meet its long-term net zero commitments.

For homeowners, the issue is becoming less about whether air conditioning is legal and more about where they live, the type of property they own and how local planning authorities interpret national climate guidance.