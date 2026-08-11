Tom Holland set to enter Hollywood’s $15 billion club after 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' success

Highlights

Tom Holland’s 2026 box-office run includes The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed around £1.2 billion worldwide.

Holland’s career box-office total is reportedly above £10 billion, putting him closer to Hollywood’s highest-grossing stars.

Tom Holland is enjoying one of the biggest box-office years of his career, with two major releases helping push his cumulative worldwide gross towards the upper ranks of Hollywood's biggest earners.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has crossed £740 million worldwide, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered another billion-pound-plus result. The latest Spider-Man film has become a major addition to Holland’s already substantial career total.

Holland’s box-office total continues to climb

Holland’s reported career worldwide box-office gross now stands at more than £10 billion, with much of that figure coming from his appearances as Spider-Man and in Marvel’s Avengers films.

His previous solo Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, were all major worldwide successes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now added another significant figure to the total.

If its theatrical run continues at its current pace, the film could push Holland further towards the £11 billion mark.

Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson remain ahead

Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson currently sit above Holland among Hollywood’s highest-grossing actors.

Saldaña reportedly leads with around £11.4 billion in worldwide box-office grosses, while Johansson is close behind at approximately £11.3 billion. Saldaña moved into first place following the global run of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Holland still has ground to make up, but the performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day could significantly narrow the gap.

The Odyssey adds another major hit to Holland’s year

Holland’s 2026 success is not limited to Marvel. His role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has given him another major theatrical hit, with the film passing £740 million worldwide.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day still playing in cinemas, Holland’s final 2026 total has yet to be determined. The combined performance of the two films could leave him considerably closer to the top of Hollywood’s all-time box-office rankings.