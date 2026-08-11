Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Tom Holland set to enter Hollywood’s $15 billion club after 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' success

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed around £1.2 billion worldwide

Tom Holland set to enter Hollywood’s $15 billion club after 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' success

Holland’s 2026 success is not limited to Marvel

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Tom Holland’s 2026 box-office run includes The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed around £1.2 billion worldwide.
  • Holland’s career box-office total is reportedly above £10 billion, putting him closer to Hollywood’s highest-grossing stars.

Tom Holland is enjoying one of the biggest box-office years of his career, with two major releases helping push his cumulative worldwide gross towards the upper ranks of Hollywood's biggest earners.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has crossed £740 million worldwide, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered another billion-pound-plus result. The latest Spider-Man film has become a major addition to Holland’s already substantial career total.

Holland’s box-office total continues to climb

Holland’s reported career worldwide box-office gross now stands at more than £10 billion, with much of that figure coming from his appearances as Spider-Man and in Marvel’s Avengers films.

His previous solo Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, were all major worldwide successes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now added another significant figure to the total.

If its theatrical run continues at its current pace, the film could push Holland further towards the £11 billion mark.

Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson remain ahead

Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson currently sit above Holland among Hollywood’s highest-grossing actors.

Saldaña reportedly leads with around £11.4 billion in worldwide box-office grosses, while Johansson is close behind at approximately £11.3 billion. Saldaña moved into first place following the global run of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Holland still has ground to make up, but the performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day could significantly narrow the gap.

The Odyssey adds another major hit to Holland’s year

Holland’s 2026 success is not limited to Marvel. His role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has given him another major theatrical hit, with the film passing £740 million worldwide.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day still playing in cinemas, Holland’s final 2026 total has yet to be determined. The combined performance of the two films could leave him considerably closer to the top of Hollywood’s all-time box-office rankings.

spider-man: brand new daybox office recordshollywoodmarveltom holland
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event
Entertainment

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

More For You

Vikram’s lar gibbon video: India's forest department starts probe into exotic animal trade

Wildlife authorities will verify the origin and documentation of the lar gibbon

X/ letscinema

Vikram’s lar gibbon video: India's forest department starts probe into exotic animal trade

Highlights

  • Wildlife authorities will verify the origin and documentation of the lar gibbon featured in Vikram’s social media video.
  • The threatened primate is protected under international wildlife trade rules and Indian wildlife law.
  • Conservationists have raised concerns about the illegal trade in young gibbons and the harm caused during their capture.

Actor Vikram’s video featuring a lar gibbon has prompted wildlife authorities in Chennai to examine how the protected exotic animal came to be kept in a private setting.

The video, shared by Vikram on social media, shows the actor interacting with a well-grown lar gibbon. While the footage quickly attracted attention online, it also raised questions among wildlife officials and conservationists about the animal’s source and whether its owner has the necessary documentation.

Keep ReadingShow less