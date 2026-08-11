25 saints gather in Harrow for Siddhashram's new building's Bhoomi Poojan

TWENTY-FIVE revered saints and spiritual leaders from India and the UK came together in Harrow on Monday (10) for the Bhoomi Poojan of the new International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK building, marking a major milestone in the organisation’s 25-year journey.
The ceremony at 22 Palmerston Road, close to the existing Siddhashram centre, brought together spiritual leaders from different traditions for what organisers described as a historic gathering of saints on British soil.
The occasion also formed part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK, which is completing 25 years of promoting Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, spirituality, peace, harmony and community service in Britain.
Siddhashram Bhoomi PujanMahesh Liloriya
Among those attending were Hazur Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, Spiritual Head of Sachkhand Nanak Dham; Jagadguru Swami Chakrapani Nand Giri Ji Maharaj, National President of Sant Mahasabha and Hindu Mahasabha; Pujya Shri Pandokhar Sarkar Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Pandokhar Dham, Madhya Pradesh; and Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Ji Maharaj, Founder and Head of International Sadguru Foundation and Peethadhishwar of Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth, Goa.
They were joined by Jain saint Pujya Shri Devendra Brahmachari Ji; Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj; Pujya S.P. Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha; Mahant Shri Rishishwaranand Ji Maharaj; Mahant Shri Bhupendra Giri Ji Maharaj; Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dr Umakantanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj; Shrimahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj; Swami Niranjan Maharaj; Yogi Paramhansa Abhinav Ji, and other spiritual leaders.
Siddhashram Bhoomi PujanMahesh Liloriya
The saints congratulated Sanatan Dharma Bhushan H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, founder of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK, on completing 25 years of service and blessed the new development.
Welcoming the spiritual leaders, Guruji recalled the beginnings of Siddhashram 25 years ago, when Pujya Morari Bapu was among the first major spiritual leaders to visit and bless the Centre.
“Twenty-five years ago, I began this journey as a sevak. Today, receiving the collective blessings of so many revered saints gives Siddhashram a new strength,” Guruji said.
“This new Siddhashram will not belong to any one individual. It will be a place for saints, devotees and the wider community, dedicated to spirituality, learning and seva.”
Vision for a new spiritual landmark
Guruji outlined plans for a four-storey Siddhashram, which will significantly expand the Centre’s spiritual, educational and community activities.
The proposed development will include a major worship space where a 500kg Shivling from India will be installed alongside the sacred forms of Bhagwan Shiva, Mata Parvati and Shri Ganesh.
Facilities are also planned for visiting saints, enabling spiritual leaders travelling to Britain to stay for short periods, undertake sadhana and share their teachings with the community.
The wider vision is to develop the new Siddhashram as a centre for Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, yoga, Vedanta and spiritual education, with saints also expressing their hope for a library and, in the future, a Gurukul-style learning facility.
Siddhashram Bhoomi PujanMahesh Liloriya
The Bhoomi Poojan included Vedic rituals, yajna, prayers and a collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa by saints and devotees. Sacred bricks were worshipped and blessed as part of the foundation ceremony.
Deputy Mayor of Harrow Cllr Mina Parmar attended as a special guest, alongside councillors, former mayors, community leaders and devotees. Network 10 TV CEO Sanjay Giri was also present as a special guest.
The ceremony marked the beginning of the next chapter for International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK after a quarter-century of activity in Britain.