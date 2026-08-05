Over 25 saints from India to gather for historic Sant Sansad UK 2026

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK is set to host one of the most significant spiritual gatherings ever organised in the United Kingdom as more than 25 revered saints from India come together for Sant Sansad – Assembly of Indian Saints, a landmark celebration of Sanatan Dharma, community unity and cultural heritage.
The celebrations will take place from 7 to 15 August 2026, marking the Silver Jubilee (25th Anniversary) of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK. Under the guidance of H.H. Sanatan Dharma Bhushan Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder and Global Spiritual Leader of the Centre, the week-long programme aims to strengthen community bonds while promoting the universal values of peace, compassion, service and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" – The World is One Family.
The celebrations will feature spiritual discourses, devotional programmes, cultural events and community gatherings across several locations in the UK, culminating in the Sant Sansad on Friday, 14 August, at Harrow Leisure Centre (Byron Hall) from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Held under the theme "Connecting Communities – Unity in Diversity," the historic assembly will bring together respected saints representing the rich traditions of Sanatan Dharma, while reinforcing harmony and understanding among Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities. Organisers say the gathering will provide an opportunity for devotees, families and young people to engage with India's spiritual heritage and receive guidance from some of the country's most respected spiritual leaders.
As part of the celebrations, the Centre will also proudly commemorate India's 80th Independence Day on Saturday, 15 August, beginning at 10:30 am at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow. The programme will include the National Flag Hoisting Ceremony, patriotic performances, devotional music, community celebrations and traditional refreshments, with the visiting saints from India joining distinguished guests from across the community.
The Silver Jubilee celebrations reflect twenty-five years of dedicated service by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK in promoting spirituality, cultural awareness, interfaith understanding, youth engagement, support for older people and community wellbeing across Britain.
The Siddhashram Silver Jubilee Initiatives:
7 August – Dudley, Birmingham
8 August – City Pavilion, Ilford
9 August – Iver/Hounslow
10 August – Bhumi Pujan of the new Siddhashram building in Harrow
11 August – Sant Sundarkand and Hanuman Aarti on the River Thames
14 August – Sant Sansad at Harrow Leisure Centre
15 August – India’s 80th Independence Day celebration and flag hoisting at Siddhashram, Harrow