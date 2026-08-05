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Global Youth Festival returns to London with 50+ experiences to 'Hack Your Happiness'

Asian Media Group partners with one of the UK's biggest celebrations of youth wellbeing, leadership and purposeful living

Global Youth Festival returns to London with 50+ experiences to 'Hack Your Happiness'

Global Youth Festival 2026

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 05, 2026

The countdown has begun for one of the UK's most anticipated youth wellbeing events as Global Youth Festival (GYF) – London Edition 2026 prepares to transform Harrow Leisure Centre into a vibrant hub of inspiration, creativity and self-discovery on Sunday (9). Proudly supported by Asian Media Group (AMG)—publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat—as the Official Media Partner, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for young people, families and professionals alike.

Presented by SRMD UK, the one-day festival is built around a powerful message—"Hack Your Happiness"—bringing together more than 50 immersive experiences across four themed zones, encouraging participants to nurture their mind, body and spirit while building meaningful connections. Designed to inspire a healthier, happier and more purposeful generation, GYF has established itself as one of the most innovative platforms promoting youth wellbeing, leadership and conscious living.

Global Youth Festival 2026 Mahesh Liloriya

Visitors can look forward to an action-packed programme featuring a Keynote Masterclass, Leaders' Panel, InnerVerse 2.0, EDM Yoga, Aqua Sound Bath, and a host of interactive wellbeing experiences. Adding a vibrant cultural flavour to the day will be the much-anticipated Coffee Rave with Arjun and Bollywood & Bhajan Jam with Bhavik Haria, blending music, mindfulness and celebration into one unforgettable festival.

The festival's four immersive zones promise something for everyone:

  • Dopamine District – Life Lab, Discovery Pods and the Mindful Coffee Pavilion.
  • Oxytocin Oasis – Scent Studio, Clay Works, Charm Bar and Dance Workshops.
  • Serotonin Springs – Aerial Yoga, Chocolate Meditation, Sound Safari and Drum Circle.
  • Endorphin Estate – Surf Simulator, Driving Simulator, Catch It, The Vortex and more exciting activities.

The Global Youth Festival follows two inspiring evenings with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, whose London visit begins on 7 August at the SRMD London Spiritual Centre, Bushey. His thought-provoking discourses—"Reset Your Mindset" on Friday and "Rewrite Your Inner Script" on Saturday—will offer timeless wisdom and practical guidance for navigating modern life. Saturday evening will also feature the acclaimed devotional production "Rumi: The Way of Life," providing a unique blend of spirituality, culture and inspiration.

Hack Your Happiness: London Awaits a Landmark Global Youth Festival 2026 Mahesh Liloriya

With its unique combination of wellbeing, leadership, spirituality, creativity and entertainment, Global Youth Festival – London Edition 2026 promises to be one of the standout community events of the year—an opportunity for participants to invest in themselves, discover new perspectives and truly "Hack Their Happiness."

Global Youth Festival – London Edition 2026

Thousands of people. 50+ experiences. One unforgettable day in Harrow this August.

Experience four immersive zones and get ready to Hack Your Happiness!

Hack Your HappinessMahesh Liloriya

Festival Highlights

  • Wisdom Masterclass by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji
  • Bollywood & Bhajan Jam with Bhavik Haria
  • EDM Yoga
  • Aqua Sound Bath
  • Leaders' Panel
  • Coffee Rave with Arjun
  • InnerVerse 2.0

And much more...

Date: Sunday, 9 August 2026

Time: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Venue: Harrow Leisure Centre, HA3 5BD

Special Offer for Eastern Eye & Garavi Gujarat Readers

Early Bird Tickets from just £25

Enjoy an exclusive 10% discount with code: AMG10

Book now: www.gyflondon.com

See what's included in your one-day festival ticket:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dak9MhvMg61

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