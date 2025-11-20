Guinness World Records to launch first UK permanent venue at The O2 in late 2026

Highlights

Featuring more than 50 official Guinness World Records challenges spread across six action-packed zones.

Marks a major milestone in Guinness World Records' evolution from a world-famous publisher into a global entertainment brand.

The O2 provides the perfect setting for visitors to witness and participate in record-breaking activities.

Guinness World Records is set to launch its first permanent UK entertainment venue at The O2 in London in late 2026. The new attraction will bring the excitement of record-breaking to life for visitors of all ages.

The venue, covering 25,000 square feet, will feature more than 50 official Guinness World Records challenges. These challenges will be spread across six interactive zones where guests can test their abilities, set records, and celebrate extraordinary achievements.

In addition to the challenges, the attraction will include interactive exhibits, themed food and drink options, and a dedicated retail space selling record-inspired merchandise.

"Opening our first permanent UK venue is an incredibly exciting step for Guinness World Records," said Paul O'Neill, vice president, Entertainment at Guinness World Records.

The O2 is an iconic part of London's cultural landscape, making it the perfect setting for this next chapter in our journey. This attraction gives everyone the chance not just to witness record breaking, but to become a record breaker themselves, he added.



Global entertainment expansion

The launch represents a significant turning point for Guinness World Records, which has evolved from its roots as a world-famous publisher into a global entertainment brand.

By combining competitive socialising with the excitement of record-breaking, Guinness World RecordsLondon will offer a unique way for people to engage with the brand and experience the joy of making history in person.

The O2 is already home to a vibrant entertainment and leisure line-up, and London will add another dimension to the venue, offering visitors a truly one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates human achievement.



