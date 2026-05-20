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NTR Jr’s 'Dragon' steps into Prashanth Neel’s darkest and bloodiest world yet

Rukmini Vasanth stars opposite NTR Jr

NTR Jr’s 'Dragon' steps into Prashanth Neel’s darkest and bloodiest world yet

A fictional story centred on the fight for control over the international opium trade

YouTube/ T-Series
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • First glimpse of Dragon revealed on NTR Jr’s birthday
  • The period action drama is set against the backdrop of the international opium trade
  • Rukmini Vasanth stars opposite NTR Jr in the Prashanth Neel directorial
  • The glimpse hints at a violent struggle for power in post-Independence India

A birthday reveal with a larger story to tell

The first glimpse of Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring NTR Jr, arrived at midnight as part of the actor’s birthday celebrations. But rather than serving as a conventional teaser, the footage uses its brief runtime to introduce the world and historical setting of the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the project appears to move beyond familiar action territory and into a darker landscape shaped by power, conflict and control.

A violent world built around the opium trade

Set in Independent India, Dragon unfolds against a fictional story centred on the fight for control over the international opium trade. The glimpse opens with a voiceover reflecting on the British arrival in India, initially driven by trade in commodities including cotton, steel and spices.

The narration then points to the drug trade as a key force that strengthened colonial interests, while references to Afghanistan and the Golden Triangle — spanning parts of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand widen the scope of the narrative.

Rather than focusing on individual character moments, the footage establishes the forces driving the conflict and the scale of the world surrounding it.

Prashanth Neel leans into his darkest terrain

The visual tone of the glimpse suggests Dragon may be among Prashanth Neel’s most intense settings yet. Dust, violence and territorial warfare dominate the imagery, creating an atmosphere where control appears to be won through bloodshed.

NTR Jr enters this world at the centre of a brutal struggle, while Rukmini Vasanth joins the cast as the female lead. Though the glimpse withholds many details, it makes one thing clear: Dragon is positioning itself as a period action saga where history and underworld conflict collide.

- YouTube youtu.be

prashanth neelafghanistanconflictntr jr

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