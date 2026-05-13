Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India hikes gold, silver duties as Middle East war drains foreign reserves

Tariffs more than double to 15 per cent as the rupee's year-long slide worsens

india-gold-duty-hike

A woman tries on gold ornaments at a jewellery store in Ahmedabad on May 12, 2026.

(Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMay 13, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA has boosted its import tariffs on gold and silver in an effort to shore up the sagging value of the rupee and bolster foreign currency reserves hit by war in the Middle East.

Gold imports are financed through dollars, which means buyers have to spend down foreign reserves or convert rupees to make purchases.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had already appealed days ago to the public to avoid buying gold for a year as the rupee's year-long slide against the dollar has worsened during the Iran war.

The government more than doubled import taxes on gold and silver to about 15 per cent from the existing 6 per cent, according to two official orders issued on Tuesday (12).

The energy supply crisis caused by the Mideast war's closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- through which a fifth of the world's crude passed -- has hit India hard.

India is the world's third-largest oil importer and the spiking cost of petroleum has hit its foreign currency reserves.

Elevated crude oil prices have increased India's import bill, putting additional strain on the country's balance of payments and foreign exchange reserves.

Modi on Sunday (10) urged the people of India to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption in response to the supply disruptions due to the Middle East war.

Gold, seen as a symbol of wealth and prosperity and widely used during weddings as well as festivals, ranks second among India's imports, after crude oil.

(AFP)

iran warmiddle east warindia foreign reservesstrait of hormuzindia gold duty

Related News

Elon Musk speaks
Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX to build 'world's biggest chip factory' in Texas

bank-of-england-hold-rates
Business

Bank of England set to hold rates amid Iran war fallout

ai-london-job-loss
Business

AI threatens more than a million London jobs, new report finds

More For You

UK Electricity

Global investment in datacentres is nearing £740 billion a year as AI expansion accelerates

iStock

6 per cent of UK electricity now goes to datacentres as AI demand surges

  • Datacentres now consume around 6 per cent of electricity in both the UK and US, according to new research.
  • Global investment in datacentres is nearing £740 billion a year as AI expansion accelerates.
  • Campaigners warn unchecked AI growth could increase energy bills, water stress and fossil fuel dependence.

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is no longer just reshaping the tech industry. It is also beginning to reshape national power systems.

New research suggests datacentres powering AI tools, cloud computing and internet services are now consuming around 6 per cent of all electricity generated in both the UK and the US, adding fresh pressure to already strained energy grids.

Keep ReadingShow less