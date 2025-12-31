India's gold demand shifts from jewellery to coins, bars

Syal told Eastern Eye, “When I received the news, my first thought was that my parents would have been so proud.

“I hope they know that I accept this huge honour in their memory, and in tribute to that extraordinary generation who lived through empire, Partition and emigration to the UK, and who made so many sacrifices so that their children, like me, could thrive and take flight.

“Although I am immensely sad that my parents are no longer here to share this moment, I hope I can continue to live by what they encouraged in me: curiosity, perseverance and compassion.”

Born in Wolverhampton to Punjabi parents, Syal grew up in the West Midlands and studied English and drama at the University of Manchester.

Syal first came to national attention in the 1990s as a co-writer and performer on the BBC’s Goodness Gracious Me, which broke new ground by centring British Asian experiences in mainstream comedy. The programme became a cultural landmark.

Syal has since become an accomplished artist across film, television and the stage, with credits such as The Kumars at No. 42, Broadchurch, Mrs Sidhu Investigates, Bhaji on the Beach, Anita and Me, Paddington and Yesterday.

She has also appeared on stage, most recently in Tupperware for Ashes at the National Theatre and in previous years, with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Syal’s debut novel Anita and Me won the Betty Trask Award and was later adapted into a feature film. In 2015, she was appointed a CBE for services to drama and literature.

Professor Meena Upadhyaya, a leader in research, education, and equality advocacy, also received a damehood, while the vice-chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Nishan Canagarajah, was knighted.

He described it as “a big honour” and spoke of being “very humbled” by the recognition.

Canagarajah told Eastern Eye, “It is great to have this recognition for what I’ve been able to accomplish. But none of this would be possible without so many people playing an important role in supporting me to get where I have.”

Prof Nishan Canagarajah

The knighthood was “a testament for the contributions others have made”, he added.

The academic said the honour recognised his work in higher education, particularly his efforts to make universities more inclusive. “I’m very keen for higher education to break down barriers in our society,” he said.

Universities must ensure people from “all backgrounds and all different needs” are able to benefit, Canagarajah said.

The vice-chancellor added his work has focused on ensuring that students from different nationalities and social backgrounds can achieve their full potential.

He said it was important to look at education “at a younger age, at primary school”, so that children have “a level playing field” when they seek to access higher education.

Reflecting on his own background, Canagarajah said he hoped the knighthood would inspire students from underprivileged communities. “I was growing up in Sri Lanka in the middle of a war and ethnic conflict, and my parents didn’t have significant financial means. So, for me, this has been a real journey.”

He said the recognition should encourage young people to aim high, while staying true to their values. “It’s about how to serve other people, how to use whatever talents you have to make it beneficial to the wider community.

“I hope students will feel that they can also achieve great things.”

Canagarajah won a scholarship to the University of Cambridge, where he completed his undergraduate degree and PhD. He later spent 25 years at the University of Bristol, progressing from lecturer to professor and then into senior leadership roles, before becoming vice-chancellor of the University of Leicester in 2019.

He said migrating to a new country had been a challenge, but also an opportunity. “I’ve been able to make use of all the opportunities I got to see how I can make a contribution in research and education.”

He pointed to a recent partnership between the University of Leicester and Apollo Hospitals in India. “We want to see how we can take some discoveries we are making in the west to improve health outcomes,” particularly for communities in India.

The vice-chancellor said his late parents would have been “shocked” by the news of the knighthood, but also “very proud”.

“They would know it has not been an easy journey, and this recognition means a lot not just to me, but to all the people who have contributed to my life,” he said.

Upadhyaya is a professor emerita in medical genetics and has four decades experience in academic leadership, global collaboration, research innovation and community engagement.

She has authored more than 200 scientific publications and has mentored emerging scientists.

She has held honorary professorships at several institutions, including the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Ganga Ram Medical School, Delhi.

Upadhyaya said she was “deeply humbled and profoundly honoured” on receiving her DBE, admitting she was stunned by the news.

She stressed that the recognition was not hers alone, but belonged to her family for supporting her through long hours and “moments of chaos”, and paid tribute to her mentors, colleagues, friends, the communities who embraced her, as well as charity workers and volunteers.

Upadhyaya said she arrived in Britain several decades ago with the hope of building a life with her husband.

She described the honour as “historic and an extraordinary distinction” for someone who has always considered herself “an ordinary person”.

She added that its significance went beyond her own story, sending a message to immigrants who arrive with uncertainty, but resilience, that “your contribution matters, your presence matters, and your dreams belong here, too.”

Other prominent Asians recognised in the list are Paavan Popat, CEO of TLC Group; Enver Solomon, chief executive officer, the Refugee Council; Dr Ritan Mehta, doctor with England Women’s football team and charity leader Dhruv Patel.

Paavan, whose father is the former Conservative trade envoy, Lord Dolar Popat, has been awarded an OBE for his leadership around inter-generation housing and care for older people.

Paavan Popat

He is recognised for faith and culture-sensitive care and housing, including founding the UK’s first purpose-built Asian vegetarian care home, Karuna Manor.

Through his role on the government’s Older People’s Housing Taskforce, Paavan has helped shape thinking around how development can better respond to the UK’s ageing population.

He said, “I am truly grateful to be awarded an OBE, but this recognition is less about individual achievement and more about shining a light on this urgent cause.

“I am grateful to all those who have inspired me along the way: colleagues, planners, care teams, and residents who have shaped my journey; and to the values instilled in me by my parents and my guru, Pujya Morari Bapu.

“This award is just a milestone, not the destination. The real focus is on what comes next. My priority remains to champion big-picture changes for age-friendly, inclusive placemaking. I am committed to learning from and working with the best to redefine placemaking that supports healthy ageing and connection across generations with the right support systems.”

Solomon, whose mother is from Gujarat, has been recognised for services to refugee resettlement

He told Eastern Eye the recognition was “a real tribute” to the skilled and dedicated work of Refugee Council staff and volunteers helping refugees rebuild their lives after fleeing conflict or persecution.

Solomon said colleagues support people to learn English, find work and play a full part in British life, adding that since its founding after the Second World War, the Refugee Council has worked with communities to offer generations of refugees “a warm welcome and a helping hand”.

Enver Solomon

He said the organisation had stepped up in recent years to respond to those resettled following the Syrian war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Taliban’s return in Afghanistan, while also offering sanctuary to people fleeing violence in countries such as Sudan.

Solomon said he was “incredibly proud” of the way the Refugee Council and local communities have worked together to support refugees with compassion, calling it “the very best of who we are”.

Patel has been awarded a CBE for services to charity, recognising his leadership across Greater London. He received an OBE seven years ago for voluntary service to the British Hindu community and social cohesion.

Patel said, “I am deeply humbled by this honour and accept it with a profound sense of duty to King and country. This recognition is not mine alone. I accept it only on behalf of everyone who has been touched by the great institutions, communities and causes that I have had the privilege to serve and contribute to over many years.”

Dhruv Patel

Mehta is one of the most prominent figures in women’s football medicine in England. He has served as head of medical and team doctor for the England women’s team for more than a decade, playing a key role in their historic UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 triumph at Wembley. Alongside his work with the Football Association, he is also club doctor at Reading Football Club.

A specialist in sport and exercise medicine, Mehta qualified from King’s College London in 2003, trained initially in general practice, and later completed advanced specialist training in sports medicine. His career includes work at football World Cups, European Championships, and the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Hertfordshire-based Rukshana Kapasi, director of health at Barnardo's, received an OBE for services to transforming care, health equity and patient voice in the list.

Ritan Mehta

Commentator and founder and chair of Take Her Lead, Isa Tara Guha was awarded an MBE for services to inclusivity and cricket.

Teacher, author and broadcaster, Jay Bobby Seagull, also received an MBE for services to public libraries.

Fashion entrepreneur and founder of Khubsoorat Collection, Mani Kohli said, “Looking back on nearly 48 years in London, receiving the MBE feels deeply humbling. My journey began in adversity, but it was shaped by resilience, community and belief.”

She ventured into the sector with a mobile wholesale business with door-to-door sales before opening her first boutique in east London in 1985

Of the 1,157 awards made on the New Year’s honours list, around 60 (five per cent) of recipients are of Asian heritage. According to the government, ethnic minority representation on the list doubled to 14 per cent this year compared to last year.

Mani Kohli

Prime minister Keir Starmer said, “This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.

“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”

Actor Idris Elba was knighted for his services to young people. Olympic ice skating legends Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill (Christensen) received a Knighthood and Damehood respectively for their services to ice skating and voluntary work. Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo has been awarded an MBE for her contributions to music and drama.

Hilary Alba received an MBE for her services to community midwifery, while Ffion Mitchell-Langford awarded a BEM for her work supporting the natural marine environment and communities in North Wales.

John Hearn, aged 102, is the oldest recipient this year, who received a BEM for his services to judo and his local community in northeast England. Twenty-year-old Toby Roberts, Britain’s first Olympic gold medal-winning sport climber at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is the youngest, who was awarded an MBE for his sporting achievements.





Order of the British Empire

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Feroza Syal (Meera Syal) CBE Comedian, Writer and Actor. For services to Literature, to Drama and to Charity

Professor Meena Upadhyaya OBE For services to community cohesion in Wales and to medical genetics



Knights Bachelor

Knighthoods

Professor Cedric Nishanthan Canagarajah vice-chancellor, University of Leicester, For services to higher education

Order of the Bath

Companions of the Order of the Bath

Daljit Singh Rehal, chief digital information Officer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to technology and to public service

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Omar Ali, global financial services leader, Ernst and Young. For services to the financial services industry

Neeta Avnash Kaur Atkar MBE JP Lately senior independent director to the board, British Business Bank. For services to small business finance and the British Business Bank

Shazia Kauser Hussain, director of Children’s Social Care, Department for Education. For services to children and families

Rupesh Mohan Mehta, lately director, planning, Department for Transport. For services to transport planning

Dhruv Prashant Patel OBE For services to civic leadership and to charity

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Shah Ruhul Amin, co-founder and chief architect, Onfido. For services to fintech and artificial intelligence

Professor Syed Saeed Ashraf, Consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Morriston Hospital, Swansea. For services

to cardiac surgery, the provision of training surgeons from abroad, and academic contribution

Enver Solomon, CEO, The Refugee Council. For services to refugee resettlement

Abida Rehman Ghafoor, founder and CEO, Arc Management Consulting. For services to business and to diversity and inclusion

Mohamed Isap, chief executive, IN4 Group. For services to education, Lancashire

Professor Gurpreet Singh Jagpal, For services to enterprise, entrepreneurship, education and policy

Rukshana Kapasi, director of health, Barnardo’s. For services to transforming care, to health equity and to the

patient voice

Dr Harjinder Singh Lallie, founder, Gurmat Sangeet Academy. For services to musical heritage, to faith communities and to integration

Paavan Popat, CEO, TLC Care. For services to intergenerational housing

Narinder Kaur Shergill, security advisor, Serious Fraud Office. For services to the administration of justice

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Dr Nazee Akbari, CEO, New Citizens’ Gateway. For services to refugees and asylum seekers

Harith Sadiq Ali, fundraiser. For charitable service, Edinburgh



Monwara Ali, CEO, Waltham Forest Community Hub. For services to the community in Waltham Forest

Safaraz Ali, CEO, Pathway Group. For services to diversity and inclusion in business

Louise Ansari, lately CEO, Healthwatch England. For services to health equity

Fatima Benzbir, regional manager airports and festival and events, National Express. For services to the

state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Rishi Bhuchar, philanthropist. For services to philanthropy Greater London

Jadavji Karsan Bhudia, systems commissioning manager, Tideway. For services to improving water quality

Dr Raja Biswas, consultant physician in care of the elderly, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

For services to the NHS in Wales

Hassan Chaabane, team leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to defence

shtiaq Ahmed Din, playwright and screenwriter. For services to the arts and young people in the north East

Isa Tara Guha, founder and chair, Take Her Lead. For services to inclusivity and cricket

Shanaz Begum Gulzar, creative director, Bradford Culture Company. For services to culture in Bradford

Hazrat Islam, senior manager, regions and providers directorate, Department for Education. For services to further education

Sadia Kabeya, For services to Rugby Union Football

Rokia Khair, for services to heritage and to charity in Derbyshire Cornwall

Maninder Kohli, For services to fashion

Deepa Korea, director, Royal College of Nursing Foundation. For services to nursing and midwifery

Dr Nasser Kurdy, For services to community interfaith reconciliation

Professor Avtar Singh Matharu, professor of chemistry, University of York. For services to equality, diversity and inclusion and to interfaith and community gohesion

Dr Ritan Ashvinkumar Mehta, head of medical and team doctor, England Senior Women’s Football Team. For

services to Association Football

Ranakdevi Mehta-Radia, (Ranu Mehta-Radia), founder, Sai School of Harrow, London Borough of Harrow.

For services to the community in Greater London

Bhishma Raj Niraula, (Panditji) Royal Gurkha Rifles, Brunei. For services to British Forces Brunei

Babar Ali Qureshi, co-founder, The Research Club and i- view London. For services to business, to charity

and to cricket

Kambiz Ramzan Ali, For services to the sport of Taekwondo and the community in Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Dr Dwarampudi Rama Krishna Reddy, director, Homeless Housing. For services to homeless people in Preston

Kulwant Singh Sehmi, lately department head, imaging service, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation

Trust. For services to the NHS and to diagnostic ophthalmic imaging

Sajda Khatoon Shah, strategy and transformation Lead, Sajda Shah Consultancy. For services to community development

Mohammed Shaukat, volunteer, Glasgow Central Mosque. For services to the community in Glasgow

Balbir Singh, artistic director, Balbir Singh Dance Company. For services to dance, West Yorkshire

Sajid Ebrahim Varda, founder and CEO, UK Muslim Film and Muslim International Film Festival. For services

to diversity and inclusion in the film and television industry

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Fatima Ahmad, foster carer, Kirklees Council. For services to Foster Care West Yorkshire

Asma Reyaz Haq, founder, Marks Gate Relief Project. For services to the communities in the London Boroughs

of Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Manjinder Singh Kang, Community Safety Manager, Network Rail. For services to Rail Safety and to Charity

Bhajan Matharu, assistant Headteacher, Deanesfield Primary School, London Borough of Hillingdon. For

services to education and early years

Indra Rukmani Perera, early years leader, Rainbow House, London. For services to early years education

Kanti Karsan Pindoria, police staff, special constable and volunteer police cadet leader, Metropolitan Police

Service. For services to policing and to the community in London

Shaeera Fatima Sahi, For services to Young People

Sabhijinder Singh Hayer, (Sam Hayer) gym manager, Sam’s Gym and head coach, Oldbury Academy

Weightlifting Club. For services to weightlifting and to the community in the West Midlands

Sahina Ugradar. For services to the community in Ilford, London Borough of Redbridge