Wes Streeting enters race to challenge Keir Starmer

Highlights

Streeting says he will stand in any Labour leadership contest

Former health secretary calls for “a proper contest” after resigning

Andy Burnham preparing return to parliament through by-election

Starmer rejects calls to step down after Labour election losses

FORMER health secretary Wes Streeting said on Saturday that he would stand in any leadership contest to replace prime minister Keir Starmer, days after resigning from the government and urging Starmer to set a timetable for his departure.

Streeting, who resigned as health secretary on Thursday following Labour’s poor local election results, said Labour needed “a proper contest with the best candidates on the field”.

“We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I’ll be standing,” Streeting said during a speech and question-and-answer session at a think tank event in London and at a conference organised by the Progress group of Labour supporters.

The 43-year-old MP stopped short of formally launching a leadership challenge but confirmed he intended to run if a contest is triggered. No other senior minister followed him in resigning this week.

Streeting said he wanted all possible candidates to have the opportunity to take part, including Andy Burnham, who on Thursday announced he would seek election to parliament through a by-election in Makerfield in north-west England.

ALSO READ: Minister backs Andy Burnham as Labour leadership race takes shape

“If we had rushed ahead without giving Andy a chance to stand, the new leader, whether it was me or anyone else, would lack legitimacy,” Streeting said.

Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, needs to return to parliament before he can challenge for the Labour leadership. Labour’s National Executive Committee said on Friday that it had approved him “to stand in the candidate selection process” for the Makerfield by-election.

The by-election is expected no earlier than mid-June, meaning any formal leadership challenge is likely to take place after that contest.

The moves follow Labour’s losses in local and regional elections last week, after which several junior ministers and dozens of Labour MPs called on Starmer to step down.

Starmer has rejected calls to resign after the election results.

Under Labour Party rules, any challenger needs the support of at least 20 per cent of Labour MPs to trigger a leadership contest. That would require backing from 81 MPs before the necessary paperwork can be submitted.

As current leader, Starmer would automatically appear on the ballot if he chooses to defend his position. Labour members and affiliated supporters would then vote by ranking candidates in order of preference, with a candidate needing 50 per cent to win.

During his speech on Saturday, Streeting also set out parts of his political platform and described Britain’s decision to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum as “a catastrophic mistake”.

Addressing Labour supporters aligned with the party’s modernising wing, Streeting said Brexit had left Britain at its weakest since before the Industrial Revolution.

“We need a new special relationship with the EU, because Britain’s future lies with Europe, and one day - one day - back in the European Union,” he said.

Streeting also said Britain should seek closer ties with the European Union and signalled support for rejoining the bloc in the future.

Starmer opposed Brexit before becoming prime minister, but has ruled out rejoining the European Union or making major concessions in areas such as immigration, which the EU considers important for closer economic ties.

Burnham told British media on Saturday that he was prepared to “fight to the highest level”.

(With inputs from agencies)