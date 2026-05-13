Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt joins Carlos Sainz at star-studded French Riviera event

Highlights

Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz Jr. attended a L’Oréal Paris gathering at Cannes 2026

Both are part of the global L’Oréal ambassador lineup at the festival

Their appearance drew social media attention, with images circulating widely online

Alia Bhatt’s couture look and jewellery ensemble also stood out at the event

Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz attend L’Oréal Cannes gathering

Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz Jr. appeared at a L’Oréal Paris-hosted event during Cannes 2026, bringing together figures from film, sport and fashion on the French Riviera.

Both are part of L’Oréal Paris’ global ambassador network, which brings together personalities from across entertainment and sport for the brand’s annual Cannes presence. Their joint appearance at the same gathering drew attention online after images and clips from the event were shared across social media platforms.

The interaction prompted conversation among fans, with posts circulating across entertainment pages highlighting the overlap between celebrity culture, luxury branding and major international festivals such as Cannes.

Social media reaction and brand crossover context

Photos of Bhatt and Sainz together at the event quickly gained traction online, with users commenting on the scale of the L’Oréal ambassador lineup at Cannes this year. The discussion centred more on the wider brand presence than any individual interaction, with several global ambassadors attending the same series of events across the festival.

The Cannes circuit has increasingly become a platform where film, sport and fashion ambassadors converge under major luxury brands, with L’Oréal Paris maintaining a prominent presence through its long-running association with the festival.













Alia’s Cannes look adds to the conversation

Alongside the viral crossover, Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 fashion appearance also generated attention online. The actor wore a custom coral silk crêpe haute couture gown by Tamara Ralph, styled with rare jewellery pieces that reportedly pushed the estimated value of the ensemble beyond £95,000.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 fashion appearance also generated attention online Getty Images

The centrepiece of the look was a custom necklace from Amrapali Jewels titled “The Golconda Rosé”, featuring 168.27 carats of pink coral and a 5.53-carat Type IIa Golconda diamond. Type IIa diamonds from the historic Golconda mines are considered among the rarest diamonds in the world because of their chemical purity and historical significance.

She paired the necklace with square emerald-cut diamond earrings from Chopard and an Asscher-cut diamond ring. Fashion observers also noted that custom haute couture creations from Tamara Ralph typically involve extensive hand draping and detailed craftsmanship, contributing significantly to the overall value of the ensemble.

The Cannes appearance further strengthened Alia Bhatt’s growing presence on the international fashion and entertainment circuit.