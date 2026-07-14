France face Spain for place in World Cup final

FRANCE will look to reach a third successive World Cup final when they face Spain in the first semi-final on Tuesday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The match brings together the 2018 world champions and a Spain side chasing only their second World Cup title. France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday that Spain would start as favourites.

"They attack well, they defend well, they don't concede goals. It could be a spectacular match," Deschamps said.

France reached the last two World Cup finals, winning the tournament in Russia in 2018 before losing on penalties to Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2022 final in Qatar, despite Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick.

After lifting their first World Cup in 1998, Les Bleus are aiming to win the trophy for a third time. Spain, despite their footballing history, have won the World Cup only once, in South Africa in 2010.

Many believe Spain have the squad to win a second title. They recovered after opening with a goalless draw against World Cup debutants Cape Verde, but must first stop France's attack.

Real Madrid forward Mbappe has scored eight goals and shares the lead in the Golden Boot race with Messi.

Messi is supported by Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, the English-born forward whose pace and dribbling create space for Mbappe.

France's defence, seen as a concern before the tournament, has also performed well.

France still remember their defeat to Argentina in the final in Doha four years ago and could get the chance for another meeting if Messi's side beat England in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta.

The tournament is also Deschamps' last as France coach after 14 years in charge.

Already one of the few people to have won the World Cup as both a player and a coach, Deschamps is aiming to add a third title.

'Front foot'

Lamine Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday on Monday by buying a jewel-encrusted necklace, which he showed to the media.

The Barcelona player, widely seen as one of football's leading young talents, helped Spain win Euro 2024 but entered this World Cup while recovering from a hamstring injury.

He has improved as the tournament has progressed and was named player of the match in Spain's 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium.

Yamal said Spain had reason to be confident after beating France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semi-final and 5-4 in the Nations League semi-final in 2025.

He also responded to comments made after Spain's quarter-final win over Belgium, when he was quoted as saying France should be "afraid" because of those recent defeats.

"I was asked if I was afraid of France, and I said no," Yamal explained. "We are European champions. It's simply football."

He said reaching the World Cup final would be the perfect birthday gift.

"I haven't received many gifts yet. The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York," he said.

Spain's run to the semi-finals has also been built on the form of Mikel Merino, who has scored late winners in their last two matches, and a defence led by French-born Aymeric Laporte. Belgium's goal in the quarter-final was the first Spain had conceded at the tournament.

Coach Luis de la Fuente said Spain would stick to their style against France.

"We'll have to think about their players. We'll try to win those duels and will try to be on the front foot during the game, imposing our style," he said on Monday.