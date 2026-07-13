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Can England deny Messi one last shot at World Cup glory?

Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have developed a steely, disciplined tactical approach.

England

England survived playing with ten men against Mexico before producing a ruthless extra-time comeback against Norway.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 13, 2026
Eastern Eye

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There is an unwritten law in football that scripts are meant to be broken. This Wednesday, at Atlanta Stadium, one of the sport's biggest storylines will collide with a cold, calculated machine. As Argentina face England in a FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, the question dominating the football world is simple: Can Thomas Tuchel's pragmatic, resilient side bring an end to Lionel Messi's final World Cup campaign?

For Argentina, the mission is driven by emotion. Messi, playing what is expected to be his final World Cup. At 39, the captain has guided his side through a gruelling tournament, most recently beating Switzerland 3-1 after extra time. The Albiceleste also carry an impressive record into Atlanta, having won all five World Cup semi-finals they have contested.

But standing across from them is "The New Royalty".

The Last Dance vs The New Royalty

This modern England squad bears little resemblance to the fragile teams of the past. Under Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have developed a steely, disciplined tactical approach. They survived playing with ten men against Mexico before producing a ruthless extra-time comeback against Norway.

Leading this evolution are Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who have scored six goals apiece. Playing with supreme confidence, Bellingham represents the vanguard of a generation that feels entirely unburdened by English football's historical curses.

Where Argentina rely on the emotional weight of winning one more trophy for their talisman, England counter with defensive organisation. Tuchel has built a low-block defensive system designed to choke creative space, daring Messi and his midfield partner Rodrigo De Paul to break them down over 90 gruelling minutes.

Reawakening a Fiery World Cup History

To understand the scale of Wednesday's clash, one must look at the historical balance of power. This semi-final marks the first time in 24 years that these nations have met on the World Cup stage, reviving a rivalry defined by five memorable tournament encounters.

Year / Tournament StageMatch / OutcomeDefining Moment
1962 Group StageEngland 3-1 ArgentinaThe first World Cup meeting between the sides
1966 Quarter-finalEngland 1-0 ArgentinaAntonio Rattín's dismissal and pitch protest
1986 Quarter-finalArgentina 2-1 EnglandMaradona's 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century'
1998 Round of 16Argentina 2-2 England (Argentina won on penalties)Michael Owen's solo goal and David Beckham's red card
2002 Group StageEngland 1-0 ArgentinaDavid Beckham's penalty winner

England hold a narrow 3-2 advantage across the sides' five World Cup meetings. After nearly a quarter of a century, one of international football's greatest rivalries is set for another chapter.

By avoiding the emotional trap of historical revenge, Tuchel's squad have treated their journey as a business operation. Yet, as the two teams step onto the pitch in Georgia, the ghosts of the past will undoubtedly linger. For Messi, it is another chance to move one step closer to ending his World Cup career with another final. For England, it is the opportunity to prove that their new era is ready to compete for football's biggest prize.

argentinaenglandfifa world cup 2026lionel messiengland vs argentina
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England set for Argentina showdown in World Cup semi-finals

Highlights

  • England to face Argentina in World Cup semi-finals
  • Alvarez strikes in extra time to beat Switzerland
  • Bellingham sends England past Norway
  • Messi provides assist as Argentina advance

ENGLAND will face Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals after Julian Alvarez scored in extra time to give the South Americans a 3-1 win over 10-man Switzerland on Saturday.

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