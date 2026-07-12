England set for Argentina showdown in World Cup semi-finals

Highlights
- England to face Argentina in World Cup semi-finals
- Alvarez strikes in extra time to beat Switzerland
- Bellingham sends England past Norway
- Messi provides assist as Argentina advance
ENGLAND will face Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals after Julian Alvarez scored in extra time to give the South Americans a 3-1 win over 10-man Switzerland on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place in the last four earlier in the day with a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway, thanks to two goals from Jude Bellingham. Argentina then joined them after overcoming Switzerland in Kansas City to set up a semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi set up Alexis Mac Allister's opener before Dan Ndoye equalised for Switzerland in the second half. Breel Embolo was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation before Alvarez struck in the 112th minute, with Lautaro Martinez adding a third late on.
Argentina's fans filled much of the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium and were celebrating after just 10 minutes when Messi's corner was headed home by Mac Allister.
"We had to suffer a lot but we knew they were a physical team," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.
"We had many difficulties. Sometimes we couldn't find the solutions, but today we had luck on our side because one of their players was sent off."
The result means the top four teams in the FIFA rankings have reached the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.
Argentina are now unbeaten in their last 12 World Cup matches as they bid to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup.
The South Americans came through the group stage but were made to work in knockout wins over Cape Verde and Egypt.
Saturday's match was another close contest against a Switzerland side aiming to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time.
Messi assist
Argentina took the lead with their first shot on target when Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister rose between Djibril Sow and Embolo to head into the far corner.
Messi provided the assist from a corner, taking his tally of assists across six World Cups to 10.
He is also joint top of the Golden Boot standings with eight goals, level with French forward Kylian Mbappe, but did not score on Saturday.
Switzerland had a good chance midway through the first half when goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rushed off his line to deny Embolo.
Argentina did not manage another shot on target before the break, while Switzerland enjoyed more possession than the world champions.
The second half started slowly before Murat Yakin's side equalised in the 67th minute when Ndoye finished after a pass from Ricardo Rodriguez.
Five minutes later, Switzerland were reduced to 10 men when Embolo, who had already been booked, went to ground in the penalty area and was shown a second yellow card after a VAR check.
Mac Allister headed wide with the goal at his mercy late in normal time, while Messi curled an effort just wide as Switzerland held on to force extra time.
Argentina finally broke Switzerland's resistance in the 112th minute when Alvarez curled his shot into the top corner. Lautaro Martinez then wrapped up the win in the closing moments.
England await
England reached the semi-finals earlier on Saturday after beating Norway 2-1 in extra time in Miami Gardens.
Bellingham scored both goals for England, including the winner in the third minute of extra time, after Andreas Schjelderup had given Norway the lead in the first half.
The result sent England into the World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time and the second time in the last three tournaments. They remain 60 years on from their only World Cup title.
England will now turn their attention to Argentina, with the teams due to meet in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Meetings between England and Argentina have often been marked by incidents on the pitch and come against the backdrop of the sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.
Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentine troops invaded.
Four years later, Argentina beat England 2-1 at the Estadio Azteca through Diego Maradona's two goals -- the "Hand of God" goal and a solo effort regarded as one of the greatest ever scored.
The teams have met twice at the World Cup since 1986. Argentina won on penalties in 1998, while England gained revenge four years later.