Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Ann Widdecombe murder inquiry continues after suspect released

Police continue to examine all available evidence, stressing there is no indication of a political or terrorist motive.

Ann-Widdecombe-murder

Ann Widdecombe addresses a Reform UK regional conference, on February 09, 2025 in Trowbridge, England.

(Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 11, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering former minister Ann Widdecombe has been released and is no longer under investigation
  • Widdecombe, 78, was found dead with serious injuries at her home in Devon on Thursday (9) after ambulance workers alerted police
  • Tributes have been paid across the political spectrum to the former Conservative minister, who was known for her outspoken socially conservative views

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering former British government minister Ann Widdecombe has been released and is no longer part of the investigation, police said on Saturday (11).

The man, a white British national, was arrested in Newton Abbot, a town about 9 miles (15 km) from Widdecombe's home in Haytor in rural southwest England, police said on Friday (10).

They have also said that there was no information to suggest the murder of the 78-year-old was related to terrorism or had a political motive.

"Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined," Devon and Cornwall Police assistant chief constable Matt Longman said in Saturday's statement, adding that the enquiry was in its early stages but "moving at a significant pace".

Ambulance workers called police to Widdecombe's home on Thursday, where she had been found dead after suffering serious injuries, police said.

Starmer led tributes

She was known for her socially conservative views, first as a junior minister in Conservative prime minister John Major's 1992-1997 government and latterly as an immigration and justice spokesperson for Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK.

Widdecombe, who converted to Catholicism partly in protest at the Church of England's ordination of women as priests, was opposed to abortion and to equalising the age of consent for homosexual and heterosexual relationships.

She also defended a policy of shackling pregnant prisoners during childbirth to prevent their escape and viewed single mothers as poor role models, but was unusual among Conservative lawmakers in opposing the hunting of foxes with hounds.

News on Friday of her death led to tributes from across the political spectrum in Britain, including from prime minister Keir Starmer and from Farage, who described her as "an extraordinary woman".

"She stood up and fought for what she believed in – a devout Christian and somebody with strong, socially conservative views," Farage said in a video clip posted on his X account.

Two serving British members of parliament have been murdered in the last decade.

The Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a Nazi-obsessed loner during the Brexit campaign in 2016. The Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in 2021 by a man inspired by the Daesh (the Islamic State group).

(Reuters)

ann widdecombemurder suspect releasedann widdecombe murderann widdecombe murder investigation
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

lisa-nandy-burnham
News

Lisa Nandy expects 'faster reforms' under Burnham government

us-visa-fraud
News

Cognizant among firms examined in US visa fraud inquiry

shabana-mahmood-migration
News

Labour MPs urge Burnham to dilute Mahmood's migration reforms

Labour-leadership-race
News

Labour leadership race begins with Burnham as sole contender

More For You

Asian seafarers fear return to Gulf after months trapped in war zone
Indian sailors aboard a cargo vessel stranded off Oman on June 23
Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

Asian seafarers fear return to Gulf after months trapped in war zone

INDIAN sailors who spent months trapped in the Gulf during the Middle East war are wary of returning to the region, even as an interim ceasefire has allowed commercial traffic to resume through the Strait of Hormuz.

India sends out hundreds of thousands of seafarers each year and is one of the largest contributors of crew to global merchant shipping. More than 320,000 Indians (nearly 12 per cent of the global workforce) were working in the sector in 2025, according to the shipping ministry.

Keep ReadingShow less