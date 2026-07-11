Lisa Nandy expects 'faster reforms' under Burnham government

Highlights
- Nandy said Burnham had not discussed Cabinet posts before taking office.
- She acknowledged that the new prime minister would face difficult decisions over public finances and defence spending.
- Burnham is expected to become prime minister on July 20 after Keir Starmer formally resigns.
BRITISH INDIAN Cabinet minister Lisa Nandy on Friday (10) expressed confidence in Labour leader-in-waiting Andy Burnham, who is expected to succeed Keir Starmer as UK prime minister in 10 days.
Burnham has secured the backing of 323 Labour MPs, enough to become party leader unopposed when the leadership process concludes next week.
"I think there will be two things that will be different under Andy Burnham," the secretary of state for culture, media and sport told the BBC when asked what would change once a new prime minister takes office on July 20.
Nandy represents Wigan, neighbouring Burnham's constituency of Makerfield, where he won a by-election that triggered the leadership contest following Starmer's resignation last month.
"The first is that it will be faster and bolder, and he's willing to think very differently about how we deliver that change," she said.
"'Number 10 for the North' has attracted a lot of interest, but that really is about shifting the centre of gravity in the country so that all parts of the country are seen and heard and can contribute.
"The second thing that will be different is we will wear our hearts on our sleeves more. I think people will see us taking the fight to any system that stands in the way of them living better lives."
The comments are widely seen as referring to criticism that Starmer struggled to communicate the government's record to voters.
Nandy praises Starmer
Nandy praised the outgoing prime minister for putting the government on the "right path" and for doing the "honourable thing" by stepping down after what she described as an "overwhelming consensus" emerged in support of Burnham to lead Labour and deliver the change promised at the July 2024 general election.
A former Labour leadership candidate herself, Nandy was among the senior party figures who backed Burnham. She is expected to remain in the Cabinet, although she declined to comment on any future role.
"He has not offered any jobs to anybody at this stage, and I firmly believe that's the right thing to do," she said when asked about ministerial appointments.
One of the biggest challenges facing the incoming prime minister will be finding resources to meet domestic priorities while responding to calls for higher defence spending amid global tensions.
Nandy acknowledged that difficult decisions lay ahead and suggested tax rises could be among the options.
"What I'm absolutely convinced about, having known him well now for 17 years, is that whether we fund defence is not going to be a question. The question will be how," she said.
Under Labour's National Executive Committee timetable, Burnham could be declared party leader unopposed by July 17. He is expected to become prime minister on July 20 after Starmer formally submits his resignation to King Charles III, who would then invite Burnham to form a government.
(with inputs from PTI)