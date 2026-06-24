Burnham, Starmer hold secret talks on transition

ANDY BURNHAM held secret talks with Keir Starmer as the two sought to agree a smooth transition of power.

The pair spent about an hour in conversation at a private location away from Westminster, The Times reported.

Most staff in Downing Street were unaware of the meeting, which was listed in Starmer’s diary as an “off-site private meeting”.

It was the first time the two had spoken since Burnham won the Makerfield by-election, opening the way for him to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.

Downing Street and Burnham’s team declined to comment on the meeting, but it is understood to have covered key aspects of the transition.

Starmer has told staff in Downing Street that one of his priorities is to ensure political staff working for him in No 10 are “looked after” by the incoming team.

The meeting came after talks between Starmer and cabinet secretary Dame Antonia Romeo, during which he agreed to allow senior civil servants to meet Burnham and his team immediately.

Under normal rules, Burnham would not be allowed to discuss plans with the civil service until Labour leadership nominations close on July 16. But with Burnham expected to be unopposed, the talks are set to begin in the coming days.

Starmer’s spokesman said: “Keir Starmer remains prime minister, and so the business of government will continue as normal until he has recommended a successor to His Majesty the King.”

Two more cabinet ministers backed Burnham on Tuesday: Bridget Phillipson and Emma Reynolds. David Lammy and Nick Thomas-Symons had already supported him.