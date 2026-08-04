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Aishwarya Rai's unseen Cannes look took over 600 hours to create and features 7,000 pearls

Designer Tony Ward shared the images on social media

Aishwarya Rai's unseen Cannes look took over 600 hours to create and features 7,000 pearls
Instagram/ tonywardcouture
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Newly released images show Aishwarya Rai in a custom Tony Ward Couture gown from Cannes 2026
  • The white couture creation took more than 600 hours to complete and features over 7,000 pearls
  • The actor's Cannes wardrobe this year also included designs by Amit Aggarwal, Sophie Couture, Cheney Chan and Fjolla Nila

Newly revealed photographs from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival have given fans another look at Aishwarya Rai's red-carpet wardrobe, revealing an intricate custom couture gown that remained unseen during the event.

Designer Tony Ward shared the images on social media, describing the actor as the "Queen of Cannes" while showcasing the handcrafted white creation. The gown, which combines sculptural tailoring with detailed embellishment, is one of the most elaborate pieces Aishwarya wore during this year's festival.

A couture gown crafted over 600 hours

According to Tony Ward, the custom-made gown required more than 600 hours of craftsmanship and incorporated over 7,000 pearls along with nearly 40 metres of silk taffeta.

The strapless design featured an asymmetrical neckline, a structured corseted bodice and a pearl-embroidered skirt that followed the body's silhouette before extending into a floor-length tulle finish. The newly released images show Aishwarya posing against the backdrop of the French Riviera.

She completed the look with a dramatic white taffeta cape-style jacket featuring pleated sleeves, oversized ruffles, an open front and a flowing train.

Diamonds and soft glamour completed the look

Styled by Tarang Agarwal, Mohit Rai and Chintan Shah, the ensemble was paired with diamond earrings and statement rings, while embellished heels added the finishing touch.

For her beauty look, Aishwarya opted for softly waved hair with a side parting, complemented by shimmering eye make-up, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, feathered brows and a glossy mauve lip.

One of several standout Cannes appearances

The pearl-embellished Tony Ward creation formed part of Aishwarya's varied Cannes 2026 wardrobe.

Throughout the festival, she also appeared in an electric blue gown by Amit Aggarwal, a blush-toned Sophie Couture design, a white Cheney Chan tuxedo and a beige embellished Fjolla Nila gown paired with a feathered cape. Each look explored a different approach to red-carpet dressing through tailoring, colour, embroidery and texture.

Speaking to Vogue about styling the actor for Cannes, Mohit Rai said the process involved extensive planning.

"There's a lot that goes into conceptualising a Cannes look. We're working with an extraordinary person at a platform that is a pinnacle of cinema, of fashion."

The newly shared images have added another chapter to Aishwarya's widely discussed Cannes 2026 fashion run, highlighting a couture look that had not previously been seen by the public.

cannesfashionsocial mediaaishwarya rai bachchan
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