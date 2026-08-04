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Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper fuel engagement speculation after matching rings in Paris

The couple have been together since 2023

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper fuel engagement speculation after matching rings in Paris

The pair were photographed strolling hand in hand through Paris

X/ deuxmoiworld
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were seen wearing bands on their left ring fingers in Paris
  • The couple have been together since 2023 but have kept their relationship largely private
  • Neither star has commented on the rumours sparked by the photographs

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have reignited engagement rumours after being photographed wearing bands on their left ring fingers during a day out in Paris.

The sighting has prompted widespread speculation about whether the couple, who have been together since 2023, have quietly taken their relationship to the next stage. However, neither Hadid nor Cooper has publicly addressed the reports, and there has been no confirmation of an engagement or marriage.

Matching rings spark fresh speculation

The pair were photographed strolling hand in hand through Paris, both dressed casually and appearing relaxed throughout the outing.

Close-up images showed Hadid wearing what appeared to be a silver band on her left ring finger, while Cooper wore what looked like a gold band on the same finger. The photographs quickly fuelled speculation on social media, although representatives for the couple have not commented.

Hadid wore a white tank top over a black sports bra with grey leggings, while Cooper opted for a navy T-shirt, light blue shorts and a baseball cap.

The couple have kept their romance out of the spotlight

Despite their high-profile careers, Hadid, 31, and Cooper, 51, have largely kept their relationship private since they were first linked in 2023.

A source previously told People that the pair had found a rhythm that worked around their busy schedules and family lives. According to the source, Hadid's daughter Khai and Cooper's daughter Lea spend time together and get along well.

Hadid shares Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares Lea with former partner Irina Shayk.

The source also said the couple had discussed blending their lives more but were allowing things to progress naturally rather than rushing major milestones.

Earlier jewellery choice also drew attention

The Paris sighting comes a few months after Hadid shared a subtle tribute to Cooper on social media.

In May, she posted a photograph wearing a custom gold dog tag necklace engraved with their initials, separated by a heart. The piece, designed by Sheryl Lowe, reportedly featured a 14-carat yellow gold pendant surrounded by diamonds and was valued at around £2,250.

While the personalised necklace prompted discussion at the time, it is the appearance of matching rings in Paris that has reignited speculation over the couple's future, though neither has confirmed any change in their relationship status.

bradley cooperengagementrumoursparisgigi hadid
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