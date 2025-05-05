Gigi Hadid goes Instagram official with Bradley Cooper in a viral birthday post

Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday wasn’t just about cake, candles, and friends, it also quietly marked a big moment in her personal life. For the first time, the supermodel gave the world a glimpse into her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, sharing a photo of the two kissing during her birthday bash in New York City.

The image, now making waves online, shows Gigi holding Bradley’s face, standing in front of a towering chocolate cake, surrounded by friends. It’s a cute, intimate moment, no dramatic announcement, just a candid post tucked among snapshots of birthday cocktails, family time, and Gigi’s four-year-old daughter, Khai.

While this is the couple’s first photo together on social media, the romance has been brewing since October 2023, when they were first spotted dining at a quiet Italian spot in Manhattan. A few public appearances followed, but the two kept things largely under wraps until now.





In a recent chat with Vogue, Gigi opened up a bit about their bond. She didn’t overshare but called the relationship “very romantic and happy.” She spoke about how being with someone who knows what they want, especially at this stage in life, makes all the difference. Bradley, she said, has brought more theatre into her life and given her something even more personal: belief in herself.

“You take risks when you feel safe,” she said, explaining how his encouragement helps her push past self-doubt. She added that she deeply respects him as a creative partner and that mutual support has become the quiet foundation of their relationship.

Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday post gave fans their first official look at her relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram/Cooperfans





This milestone post doesn’t mean wedding bells are around the corner. A source close to the couple mentioned earlier this year that while an engagement isn’t off the table, they’re just enjoying the present, sharing time with their families, parenting their kids (Bradley’s daughter Lea is 8; Gigi’s daughter Khai is 4), and letting things unfold naturally.

Gigi’s birthday caption reflected that vibe: “I feel lucky for every high and low… for every lesson and gift.” And now, with one simple kiss, she’s letting the world know Bradley Cooper is part of that journey.