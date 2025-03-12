Skip to content
Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper

The supermodel opens up about motherhood, protecting her daughter’s privacy, and finding balance away from the spotlight.

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 12, 2025
Gigi Hadid recently opened up about her personal life, talking about how she’s navigating motherhood, her career, and her relationships. In a candid conversation, she reflected on co-parenting her daughter Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik and shared insights into her romance with actor Bradley Cooper.

Hadid and Malik, who were together for about six years, have been co-parenting their daughter since their split. While their breakup was widely covered at the time, Hadid says they’ve moved forward with mutual respect. “Zayn and I plan our schedules ahead of time,” she explained, adding that although changes come up, they make sure to support one another. For Gigi, the focus is simple: raising their daughter in a way that honours their shared history and maintains a respectful partnership. “People will always have something to say, but our priority is Khai,” she said. “We’re not here to explain everything.”

Co-parenting goals: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik prioritize daughter Khai in their peaceful partnershipInstagram/letslovebabyzigi

When it comes to her relationship with Cooper, Hadid described their connection as genuine and grounded. Contrary to what many might expect, they met at a casual birthday party for a friend’s child not through glitzy Hollywood circles or exclusive dating apps. “It was just a backyard party,” she said. For two celebrities, she admitted, that kind of normalcy can be rare. Hadid mentioned how Cooper has introduced her to the joy of attending theatre performances again, something she’s appreciated bringing back into her life.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper step out together, keeping their romance grounded and low-keyNew York Post

As for why she keeps their relationship private, Hadid said it’s less about secrecy and more about maintaining something personal for themselves. “It’s not that we’re hiding anything,” she explained. “It’s just ours.”

Now approaching 30, Hadid seems focused on striking a balance between her work in fashion, running her business, and being a mom. Privacy remains important to her, especially when it comes to Khai. She continues to protect her daughter’s space, choosing to keep those moments away from the public eye.

For Hadid, it all boils down to knowing what she wants and what matters. “I just feel lucky,” she said simply.

