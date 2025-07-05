Twelve years of 'Lootera': 5 reasons Ranveer Singh’s most understated role still holds up

Quick highlights:

Ranveer’s subtle performance in Lootera marked a major shift from his usual high-energy roles.

The 1950s-set romantic drama became a career milestone for the actor.

His restrained, emotionally complex portrayal earned long-term critical acclaim.

The film showcased a successful collaboration with director Vikramaditya Motwane.

As Dhurandhar builds buzz, Lootera reminds us of Ranveer’s range.

Twelve years ago, Ranveer Singh surprised audiences with Lootera, a period romance that asked him to do something unfamiliar: stay still. Set in 1950s Bengal and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film gave Ranveer the space to deliver one of his most subdued and mature performances. No outbursts. No spectacle. Just quiet heartbreak.

Lootera released in 2013 and marked a stylistic shift for Ranveer Singh Prime Video





Here’s why his role as Varun still holds up more than a decade later:

1. A rare lesson in stillness

Known for loud roles and louder screen presence, Ranveer turned things down, way down in Lootera. His portrayal of a soft-spoken, guilt-ridden thief proved that less can sometimes be more. His silences did the heavy lifting, letting emotion simmer just beneath the surface.

Ranveer Singh’s role as Varun showed he could command the screen without saying much





2. He took a risk and it worked

At a time when most rising stars would double down on mass-appealing hits, Ranveer picked a slower, more poetic film. It was a gamble, especially for someone fresh off commercial successes. But Lootera earned him serious critical respect and broadened perceptions of what he could do as an actor.

The period romance Lootera became a turning point in Ranveer Singh’s career





3. An emotionally layered performance

Varun isn’t a typical romantic lead. He’s torn, flawed, and emotionally guarded. Ranveer managed to convey all that complexity with minimal dialogue, relying instead on body language and micro-expressions that hinted at heartbreak and inner conflict.

Ranveer Singh’s performance in Lootera was praised for its emotional restraint





4. A director who brought out his quieter side

Vikramaditya Motwane’s direction played a big role in shaping the performance. There’s a quiet rhythm to the film, and Ranveer adapted beautifully to it. The collaboration allowed him to step into a world that demanded introspection over intensity, and he delivered.

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starred in the romantic drama set in 1950s Bengal Youtube/Altt Balaji Motion Pictures





5. A role that aged well

Not all performances hold up years later, but Lootera does. While it wasn’t a box office juggernaut, the film has since found cult love. Ranveer’s turn as Varun remains one of his most respected, proof that charisma doesn’t always need volume.

Lootera’s legacy has grown over the years despite its modest box office run Youtube/Altt Balaji Motion Pictures





What’s next?

Twelve years on, Lootera continues to be a defining moment in Ranveer Singh’s career. And with his next film, Dhurandhar, already drawing attention for a darker transformation, it’s clear the actor is still full of surprises.