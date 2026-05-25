Netflix cancels 'Class' as 'Emily in Paris', 'The Lincoln Lawyer' near end

Highlights

Netflix has cancelled nine series and confirmed final seasons for six more shows in 2026

The Abandons, Class, Terminator Zero and The Vince Staples Show are among the titles cut short

Emily in Paris, The Night Agent and The Lincoln Lawyer are preparing for planned endings

Netflix’s changing line-up keeps viewers guessing

Netflix’s growing list of cancelled and concluding series is continuing to reshape its 2026 slate, with dramas, reality shows, comedies and international productions all affected by the latest programming decisions.

While some titles were pulled mid-run, others have been granted final seasons designed to bring stories to a planned close. Together, the moves underline a wider shift in how streaming platforms assess performance and long-term potential.

The latest round of changes has also fuelled familiar frustration among viewers, particularly around series ending before audiences have fully invested.

Several newer shows fail to survive beyond early seasons

Among the titles officially cancelled this year is The Abandons, which was dropped after one season following reports of declining viewership and production challenges.

Adult animated sci-fi title Terminator Zero also failed to secure a continuation after reportedly missing internal performance targets.

Despite strong critical reception, The Vince Staples Show was unable to translate praise into a longer run and ended after its debut season.

The full list of cancelled shows includes:

The Abandons

Terminator Zero

The Vince Staples Show

Pop The Balloon LIVE

Selling the City

With Love, Meghan

Class

Bandi

Miss Governor

French-language drama Bandi became one of the more surprising exits after ending only weeks after its launch, despite receiving praise from Netflix executives.

Final seasons give major titles a proper goodbye

Not every departure from the platform is arriving unexpectedly. Several established series have instead been handed final seasons aimed at providing complete conclusions.

Netflix has confirmed endings for:

Emily in Paris – Season 6

The Night Agent – Season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 5

Survival of the Thickest – Season 3

Breathless – Season 3

Alpha Males – Season 6

Emily in Paris recently joined the list after Netflix confirmed its sixth season would serve as Emily Cooper’s final chapter.

Meanwhile, The Night Agent and The Lincoln Lawyer are already moving towards planned conclusions designed to give audiences a more complete ending.

A familiar debate around streaming returns

The latest cancellations once again highlight a pattern increasingly associated with streaming platforms: positive reviews and loyal audiences do not always guarantee longevity.

Some of the affected shows attracted strong reactions or critical praise, while others built dedicated followings. Yet audience scale and performance targets continue to play a major role in renewal decisions.

As Netflix expands its global catalogue, viewers are increasingly adapting to a streaming environment where even well-received shows can disappear faster than expected.