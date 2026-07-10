Aamir Khan's next 'Silkyara 41': What was the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue that inspired the film

Highlights

Silkyara 41 is inspired by the 2023 rescue of 41 workers trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel.

The operation lasted 17 days and involved multiple Indian agencies alongside international tunnelling experts.

Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australia's Mind Blowing Films have announced the project.

Aamir Khan Productions has announced Silkyara 41, a film based on one of India's most remarkable rescue missions. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film revisits the 17-day operation that saved 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, an event that drew nationwide attention and showcased an unprecedented engineering effort.

What was the Silkyara tunnel rescue?

The rescue mission began on November 12, 2023, after a section of the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi collapsed, trapping 41 construction workers deep inside the tunnel.

Over the following 17 days, the site became the centre of a massive multi-agency operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), engineers and tunnelling specialists from India and overseas.

Rescuers initially attempted to clear the debris using heavy drilling equipment. However, repeated machinery failures and unstable ground conditions forced them to alter their strategy several times. As the operation progressed, teams explored alternative methods, including vertical drilling and manual excavation, to reach the trapped workers safely.

Throughout the rescue, the workers remained in contact with officials through communication systems. Food, water, medicines and oxygen were supplied through specially inserted pipelines, helping sustain them while rescue teams worked around the clock.

Australian tunnelling expert Arnold Dix played a key role by advising on the technical aspects of the operation, working alongside Indian engineers to overcome the complex challenges inside the tunnel.

On November 28, 2023, rescuers finally broke through the remaining debris using manual rat-hole mining techniques, allowing all 41 workers to be brought out safely. The successful operation was hailed as a triumph of engineering, perseverance and international collaboration.

From real-life rescue to the big screen

Silkyara 41 will bring this extraordinary story to cinemas through a collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australia's Mind Blowing Films.

Directed by Kabir Khan and written by Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios, the film will explore not only the technical challenges of the rescue but also the resilience of the trapped workers, the determination of the rescue teams and the emotional journey of the families waiting for their loved ones to emerge safely.

The makers are yet to announce the cast, production timeline and release date.