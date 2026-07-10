Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Aamir Khan's next 'Silkyara 41': What was the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue that inspired the film

Kabir Khan will direct the project

Aamir Khan's next 'Silkyara 41': What was the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue that inspired the film

The story will explore the challenges faced by engineers, rescue personnel and government agencies

X/ IFFMelb
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Silkyara 41 is inspired by the 2023 rescue of 41 workers trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel.
  • The operation lasted 17 days and involved multiple Indian agencies alongside international tunnelling experts.
  • Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australia's Mind Blowing Films have announced the project.

Aamir Khan Productions has announced Silkyara 41, a film based on one of India's most remarkable rescue missions. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film revisits the 17-day operation that saved 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, an event that drew nationwide attention and showcased an unprecedented engineering effort.

What was the Silkyara tunnel rescue?

The rescue mission began on November 12, 2023, after a section of the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi collapsed, trapping 41 construction workers deep inside the tunnel.

Over the following 17 days, the site became the centre of a massive multi-agency operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), engineers and tunnelling specialists from India and overseas.

Rescuers initially attempted to clear the debris using heavy drilling equipment. However, repeated machinery failures and unstable ground conditions forced them to alter their strategy several times. As the operation progressed, teams explored alternative methods, including vertical drilling and manual excavation, to reach the trapped workers safely.

Throughout the rescue, the workers remained in contact with officials through communication systems. Food, water, medicines and oxygen were supplied through specially inserted pipelines, helping sustain them while rescue teams worked around the clock.

Australian tunnelling expert Arnold Dix played a key role by advising on the technical aspects of the operation, working alongside Indian engineers to overcome the complex challenges inside the tunnel.

On November 28, 2023, rescuers finally broke through the remaining debris using manual rat-hole mining techniques, allowing all 41 workers to be brought out safely. The successful operation was hailed as a triumph of engineering, perseverance and international collaboration.

From real-life rescue to the big screen

Silkyara 41 will bring this extraordinary story to cinemas through a collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australia's Mind Blowing Films.

Directed by Kabir Khan and written by Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios, the film will explore not only the technical challenges of the rescue but also the resilience of the trapped workers, the determination of the rescue teams and the emotional journey of the families waiting for their loved ones to emerge safely.

The makers are yet to announce the cast, production timeline and release date.

uttarakhandrescue operationsbollywoodstorytellingaamir khan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Can Cach Mercer recreate his Love Island magic on Strictly Come Dancing

The reality TV winner and social media personality was revealed as the fifth celebrity joining this year's line-up

Getty Images

Can Cach Mercer recreate his Love Island magic on Strictly Come Dancing

Highlights

  • Love Island winner Cach Mercer has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up.
  • The social media star, known for his viral dance videos, is the fifth celebrity confirmed for the new series.
  • Mercer says he is looking forward to learning ballroom dancing and performing the Foxtrot.

Cach Mercer won over the public to become the 2025 Love Island champion. Now, the reality TV star is hoping to strike the same chord with viewers as he joins the celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2026.

The BBC confirmed Mercer as the fifth contestant for this year's series, announcing the news across its official social media channels. He will take to the ballroom when the hit dance competition returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.

Keep ReadingShow less