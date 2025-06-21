Skip to content
Netflix documentary 'Grenfell Uncovered' receives praise for powerful retelling of tower tragedy

Critics have noted that while the film does not introduce new findings

Grenfell Uncovered

The emotional core of Grenfell Uncovered

Gayathri Kallukaran
Jun 21, 2025
Grenfell Uncovered, Netflix’s new feature-length documentary about the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, has been widely praised by reviewers and early viewers for its serious and emotionally resonant portrayal of one of the UK’s worst modern tragedies.

Directed by Olaide Sadiq, the film retraces the events leading up to the fire that claimed 72 lives and sparked a national reckoning over building safety, housing policy, and corporate responsibility.

Reviewers highlight structured storytelling and emotional impact

Critics have noted that while the film does not introduce new findings beyond what was already published in the 2024 final report of the Grenfell Inquiry, it succeeds in conveying the scale and depth of the disaster to a global audience. Several reviewers praised the documentary’s editing, with The Guardian calling the timeline “agonisingly well-paced” and noting its ability to balance personal accounts with broader systemic failings.

The film weaves together the first 999 call, testimony from bereaved families, and a detailed exploration of decisions made by companies and public authorities. Reviewers have drawn attention to how the documentary contrasts human loss with what the inquiry called a “merry-go-round of buck-passing” by corporations and officials.

Personal stories placed at the centre

The emotional core of Grenfell Uncovered, according to several reviews, lies in the personal testimony from those who lost loved ones. These are presented alongside findings about companies such as Arconic and Celotex, which the public inquiry found engaged in “systematic dishonesty” in relation to the cladding materials used on the tower.

Critics have said the film powerfully illustrates how profit motives, weak regulation, and political decisions intersect with devastating human consequences.

Praise for Netflix’s decision to commission the documentary

Media observers have commended Netflix for producing a one-off film on such a politically sensitive topic at a time when many streaming platforms are opting for safer, more commercial programming. Some called it a “rare act of public-interest filmmaking” and noted that, despite global trends favouring true crime and celebrity-driven content, Grenfell Uncovered focuses on accountability and justice.

Political figures featured in the film

The film includes an interview with former Prime Minister Theresa May, who addresses criticism of her response to the fire, particularly her decision not to meet survivors during her first visit to the site. Reviewers have pointed out that while May has previously expressed regret, the interview adds weight to the film’s broader themes of inaction by those in power.

Other institutions, including the Cameron government, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and the London Fire Brigade, are also examined in relation to their roles in the lead-up to and aftermath of the fire.

A reminder, not a revelation

While some reviewers noted that the documentary does not reveal much beyond what was already known, they argue that it is an important retelling for audiences who may not have followed the inquiry closely. In this context, critics say the film succeeds in its aim: to remind viewers of the tragedy’s preventability and the need for lasting change.

Grenfell Uncovered is currently available to stream on Netflix.

