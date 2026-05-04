S. S. Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' faces reported 1.5 million-litre water hurdle ahead of underwater shoot

Highlights

Reports claim large-scale water request for shoot was declined amid summer shortage

Underwater action schedule said to be planned for mid-May

Big-budget Varanasi continues to generate strong buzz

Water demand sparks questions around shoot logistics

The upcoming pan-Indian film Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, has reportedly run into a logistical challenge ahead of a key shooting schedule. According to reports, the production team sought a substantial number of water tankers for an underwater sequence being prepared at a specially constructed set near Gaganpahad in Hyderabad.

It is claimed that around 150 tankers, each carrying 10,000 litres, were requested from the city’s water authorities. However, the request was reportedly turned down due to ongoing summer shortages and increasing demand for drinking water across Hyderabad. There has been no official confirmation from the makers, though the reports have circulated widely online.

Preparations continue as schedule approaches

Even as the reports gained traction, preparations for the next phase of filming appear to be underway. The underwater action schedule is said to be planned from May 18, with the production team reportedly making arrangements for the large-scale shoot.

At the same time, Mahesh Babu has travelled to Germany, where he is undertaking trekking and physical training in the Black Forest region. Rajamouli is believed to be overseeing planning for the upcoming schedule.

A letter, said to be from the production team requesting water supply, has also surfaced on social media. It reportedly stated that the makers would bear transportation costs and ensure purification of the water used for filming.

A high-stakes project draws continued attention

Despite the uncertainty around the reported water issue, Varanasi remains one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. The film is mounted on a large scale, with elaborate sets already constructed in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu is expected to portray multiple roles, including Rudra and Lord Rama. The film also features Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj. The screenplay is written by Vijayendra Prasad, with music composed by M. M. Keeravani.

While the reported setback remains unconfirmed, it has added a new layer of attention to a film that has been closely followed since its announcement.